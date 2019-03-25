PBC on Fox Results: Lamont Peterson Announces Retirement, Anthony Peterson Draws

By: Ken Hissner

Tom Brown’s TGB Promotions and Lou DiBella’s DiBella Entertainment put on a televised card on Fox Sports live from the MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD. This event was promoted in conjunction with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions (PBC). The main event featured an upset by Sergey “Samurai” Lipinets by Lamont “Havoc” Peterson in ten rounds. Afterwards Lamont announced his retirement.

In the Main Event former IBF and WBA Super Lightweight champion now welterweight Lamont “Havoc” Peterson, 35-5-1 (17), of D.C. was upset in a fantastic action fight by Sergey “Samurai” Lipinets, 15-1 (11), of RUS and Beverley Hills, CA, at 2:59 of the tenth round.

In the first round Peterson used his hand speed against the shorter Lipinets who had more power but landed fewer punches. In the second round Lipinets got inside landing right uppercuts to the chin having Peterson trying to cover up. Peterson landed a chopping right to the head followed by a left uppercut to the body.

In the third round Lipinets landed a 3-punch combination to the head and body. Having moved up two weight classes he looked much smaller but hits hard. In the final minute Peterson stopped fighting inside and got back to moving and countering. Lipinets landed a punch after the bell.

In the fourth round Lipinets showed his power punching getting Peterson moving away as Lipinets cut the ring off well landing well on Peterson. In the fifth round Lipinets landed well making Peterson run from him before coming back inside. Lipinets landed a right to the chin followed by a left to the body while Peterson landed a left hook to the body in return. Peterson landed a double left hook to the body getting the fans into it. Peterson warned for a low blow by referee Harvey Dock and then Peterson landed a right hand as the bell sounded early causing the Peterson corner to get upset with the timekeeper.

In the sixth round Lipinets landed several solid body shots then got a warning for another being low. It turned into an inside brawl by both fighters. In the seventh round Peterson landed a straight right to the chin while Lipinets came back with a solid left to the chin. The action was furious.

In eighth round both fighters picked up where they left off with Lipinets hurting Peterson with a right cross on the chin. drawing blood from the nose. Lipinets landed a right ending the round as Peterson walked on unsteady legs back to his corner showing swelling under his left eye.

In the ninth round Peterson got right back into an inside war with Lopinets. Lipinets landed three body shots. It was Peterson backing up Lipinets in the final twenty seconds of the round.

In the tenth round Peterson landed three body shots before Lipinets came back with one of his own. Lipinets landed punch after punch having Peterson in trouble driven into the ropes to the point he stumbled to the canvas after taking three more punches as his corner wisely threw in the towel ending the fight in a dramatic upset!

Peterson announced his retirement after the fight and thanked his many fans in the audience for their support over the years. Lipinets manager gave a lot of credit to new trainer Joe Goosen.

In the co-feature super lightweight Anthony “Hazardous” Peterson, 37-1-1 (24), of D.C. and Dominican Argenis Mendez, 25-5-2 (12), born in Brooklyn, NY, fought to a split draw over 8 rounds.

In the first round Mendez followed Peterson around the ring getting out jabbed. In the second round Peterson finally opened up with a 3-punch combination to the body. Peterson landed a right cross to the chin halfway through the round. Mendez continued to walk after him with little offense.

In the fourth through the sixth round Peterson continued using his speed of hand and foot making Mendez frustrated walking into punches. In the seventh round Peterson continued controlling the fight though Mendez finally scored punches when inside but not enough to win the round.

In the eighth and ninth rounds Mendez made it a fight as Peterson’s punch count lowered and his left eye was a little swollen. In the tenth and final round Mendez landed a triple jab followed by a right to the chin. Peterson kept moving in a close round.

Scores were Hazzard 96-94 Peterson, Gradowski 96-94 Mendez and Wallace 95-95. This writer had it 97-93 Peterson. Peterson took it well while Mendez was upset he didn’t win.

Super welterweight southpaw Jamontay “The Quiet Assassin” Clark, 14-1 (7), of Cinn., OH, defeated southpaw Vernon “Subzero” Brown, 10-1-1 (7), of Chicago, IL, over 10 rounds.

In the first round the taller Clark landed a double right hook to the chin. His jab controlled the round. In the second round Clark landed four punches to the head without return. Two southpaws against one another usually doesn’t make for a good fight. Brown cannot get inside Clarks reach.

In the third round a right hook from Brown almost put Clark through the ropes. Referee Chevalier took time getting Brown to a neutral corner before giving Clark and standing 8 count. Brown then jumped on Clark looking like it might be stopped until Clarks head cleared and took control.

In the fourth round it was all Clark until the final ten seconds when Brown rocked Clark with a right hook on the chin having him in trouble making him hold until the bell. In the sixth round Brown knocked out the mouthpiece of Clark. He chased Clark from that point on.

In the seventh round Clark got the better of an exchange in the first of a minute. Brown continued the chase and got the best of Clark when stopped running. In the eighth round Clark countered but Brown chased and did well when he caught up to him especially with the right hook in a close round.

In the ninth round Brown got Clark backed into a corner working the body well. Both fighters had slowed down at that point but were throwing leather. In the tenth and final round Clark starts the round using his jab well while back pedaling. Brown at the middle point got Clark on the ropes getting the better of it.

Scores were Hazzard, Jr. and Wallace 97-93 and Braslow 96-94 for the winner while this writer had it 96-93 for the loser.

In the opening bout Lightweight southpaw Cobia Breedy, 12-0 (4), of Barbados and Hyattsville, MD, Fernando “Chukito” Fuentes, 14-7-1 (4), of Hemet, CA,

In the first round Breedy goes from southpaw to orthodox getting the best of Fuentes in a wild swinging round especially southpaw. In the second round Fuentes goes well to the body. Breedy landed his best punch so far a left hook to the chin of Fuentes.

In the third round Fuentes walked into a Breedy overhand right on the chin. Breedy warned for hitting behind the back. Fuentes does the pressing landing a while left hook to the chin. He then missed with a left hook and got countered by a right from Breedy on the chin. In the fourth round Fuentes used his longer reach landing a combination to the chin.

In the fifth round Fuentes continues to lung in swinging wildly and got hit on the bridge of his nose by a Breedy right opening a small cut. In round six Breedy lunged into Fuentes banging heads causing a nasty cut on the eyebrow of Fuentes causing the fight to come to an early end by referee Dave Braslow in a scheduled 8.

Scores at the stoppage were 59-55 and 58-56 twice same as this writer at 58-56.

Middleweight Brandon “Bulldog” Quarles, 21-5-1 (10), of Alexandria, VA, lost by split decision to southpaw Aaron Coley, 16-2-1 (7), of Hayward, CA, over 8 rounds.

In the first round southpaw Coley landed a lead left to the chin of Quarles. The smaller Quarles fought out of a crouch while Coley prior to the bell again landed a straight lead left on the chin. In the second round Coley kept waiting for Quarles to come to him and countered him every time.

In the third round Coley continued to pick Quarles apart with his jab and straight left to the chin. Halfway through the round Quarles finally landed a short right to the chin and again just prior to the bell. In the fourth round Quarles kept coming in low with hands high when Coley landed a hard left to the ribs. Coley ended the round with a solid left to the chin.

In the sixth round Coley rocked Quarles with a right uppercut on the chin knocking the head back. Coley continued outboxing Quarles. In the seventh round Quarles landed a solid left hook to the chin in the first half minute. Coley’s best offense besides his jab was his left uppercut to the body.

In the eighth and final round Quarles knowing he is behind is throwing right hands with one landing on the chin at the halfway point of the round. Coley landed a right hook to the chin catching Quarles coming in.

Scores were 77-75 Quarles, 79-73 and 78-74 Coley as did this writer 78-74 Coley. Coley and the rest of us were surprised with Quarles getting a nod.

Super welterweight Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson, 3-0 (2), of Baltimore, MD, defeated Jaime Meza, 0-1 (0), of NIC out of Compton, CA, over 4 rounds.

In the first round both fighters missed while Meza did a 360 when Simpson dropped with a left on the chin within seconds of the start. Simpson is a nephew of Rahman. In the second round Meza landed a wild right to the head followed by several more punches. Simpson is countering well against Meza who continues to come forward.

In the third round Simpson continues to box well while there is no quit in Meza. In the fourth and final round Meza is throwing bombs knowing he is behind. Simpson finally goes to the body of the hands held high Meza. Simpson got a warning from referee Kenny Chevalier for low blow. Simpson landed a right hook followed by a left to the chin of Meza.

Scores were 40-36, 40-35 twice as did this writer have it 40-35.