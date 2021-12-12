Oleksandr Usyk Willing To Move Down To Face Canelo Alvarez: “I Can Fight Him At Cruiserweight”

By: Hans Themistode

Despite becoming the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time, Canelo Alvarez is eager to etch his name in the history books once again.

While the pound for pound star proudly posed for pictures with all four world titles following his destructive 11th round stoppage over Caleb Plant this past November, the 31-year-old’s team became enamored with becoming the first fighter of Mexican descent to win world titles in five separate weight classes.

In a move that left WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman nearly speechless, Eddy Reynoso, head trainer and manager of Alvarez, pleaded with the sanctioning body during their annual convention, to allow Alvarez to move up in weight to challenge current WBC cruiserweight titlist Ilunga Makabu. While initially taken aback, Sulaiman and the entire board, mutually agreed to allow their contest to take place. However, before Alvarez is given the opportunity, Makabu must first defend his crown against Thabiso Mchunu on January 29th. The winner of their contest would then move on to face Alvarez.

At the moment, it’s unclear if the Mexican star’s foray into the cruiserweight division is something temporary or permanent. If, however, Alvarez decides to plant his flag indefinitely in his new weight class, former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who now reigns as a unified heavyweight champion, would be willing to revisit his old stomping grounds.

“Yea I can fight him at cruiserweight,” said Usyk during an interview with BoxingInsider.com.

So while at #LomachenkoCommey last night, Usyk told me that if Canelo stays at cruiserweight, he would move back down to fight him #CaneloUsyk pic.twitter.com/ddcwABFG7E — Hans Themistode (@themistode) December 12, 2021

The idea of squaring off against with whom many consider the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, is something that Usyk readily admits he’s never given much thought to. For the vast majority of their careers, they’ve campaigned miles apart in terms of weight classes.

For Usyk, the 34-year-old Ukrainian dominated the cruiserweight division. From 2016-18, Usyk would go on to not only win all four world titles but also, the World Boxing Super Series. From there, the pound for pound star would saunter his way to the heavyweight division.

Initially, Usyk’s voyage into the land of much bigger men was met with mixed results. Yet, following two lackluster showings against journeymen Chazz Witherspoon and fringe contender Dereck Chisora, Usyk found himself as a sizeable underdog against former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Despite giving up considerable size, Usyk brazenly stomped into the backyard of Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the United Kingdom and violently stripped him of his world title status. While Usyk would love nothing more than to move on to an undisputed showdown against WBC titlist Tyson Fury, the Ukrainian native is contractually obligated to face off against Joshua once more.

Having conquered the cruiserweight division before, Usyk reveals that unambiguously wants to continue his career in the heavyweight division. Nevertheless, if a contest against Alvarez can be made, the Ukrainian star would be willing to oblige his much smaller foe but only for one contest.

“The only one thing is that I keep my belts at heavyweight. I go to cruiserweight, fight him then go back to heavyweight. I want to stay at heavyweight.”