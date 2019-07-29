Ngabu: Whenever Okolie Wants It, I’ll Be Ready!

By: Shane Willoughby

After Lawrence Okolie’s impressive 7th round stoppage over Mariano Angel Gudino, he has put himself in a great position to fight the elite in the division. Unfortunately, what looks to be his next opponent is one of the most avoided fighters in the Cruiserweight division.

Yves Ngabu is currently the European Cruiserweight champion who has won all 20 of his fights but has struggled to find opponents. Ngabu spoke about the struggles he has had.

“For my first EBU title fight, I had 3 opponents cancel the fight and two weeks before they had to look for an opponent. My last EBU fight I had again, another 3 opponents cancel the fight, so it’s not my fault.”

It appears he is really a victim of his own success. However, if Okolie decides to step in the ring with Ngabu it will show great courage and self-confidence from the young brit.

However, the Belgium champion wasn’t so impressed with ‘The Sauce’ last performance. “You can’t take that much [from the fight] because the opponent was not that good.” He added, “When you are in the ring with someone that doesn’t do that much you can feel comfortable but I have seen some little things that I think will help me.”

Stylistically it will be interesting with Okolie standing at 6ft 5 and Ngabu just 6ft. However, the size and the range doesn’t appear to be a worry for the European champion.

“People say he is awkward. You can’t take anything away from him. Everything he has done now he has done perfect. He is a good fighter – he won all his fights so this is the challenge.”

Ngabu emphasised that “I have to impose that he can’t hold to start with. That’s something we are working on.”

Negotiations for the fight has started but a date is yet to be confirmed. But it is extremely likely that the fight will happen in the UK. Which could mean British judges and maybe favourable scoring for Lawrence Okolie?

“This is something I don’t think about, I know it can happen but let’s see if the fight goes the 12 rounds because we are cruiserweights. I can punch, he can punch so, I think there’s is more chance it doesn’t go 12 rounds.”