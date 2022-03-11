Mikey Garcia: “I Think Canelo Stops GGG At This Point Now”

By: Hans Themistode

Through 24 hard-fought rounds between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, most of the boxing world is still split on who was the better fighter.

Although on paper Alvarez has the edge, having picked up a split decision draw and majority decision win in their two-part sequel, the Mexican star is preparing to put the final nail in Golovkin’s coffin.

Just a few short weeks ago, Alvarez inked his name as part of a three-fight agreement with promoter Eddie Hearn. On May 7th, Alvarez will leave his undisputed super-middleweight throne, in an attempt to grab championship glory when he takes on WBA light heavyweight champion, Dmitry Bivol. At the tail end of the year, most likely in December, Alvarez will either face off against WBC cruiserweight belt holder Ilunga Makabu, or super middleweight contender, John Ryder.

Sandwiched in-between those previously mentioned contests will be a third showdown against Golovkin. First things first, however, both men must win their upcoming bouts. Alvarez, of course, will have his hands full against Bivol, while Golovkin, on the other side of the spectrum, will have to deal with fellow middleweight titlist, Ryota Murata.

Since suffering the one and only defeat of his career at the hands of Alvarez, Golovkin has gone on to pick up three consecutive victories. But, despite adding to his win column, Golovkin hasn’t looked quite like his old explosive self.

In the case of Alvarez, his name often protrudes to the top of most pound-for-pound lists as boxing’s leading man. Since Golovkin, the 31-year-old has collected world titles at 160, 168, and 175 pounds.

With both Alvarez and Golovkin engaging in back and forth wars over the years, Mikey Garcia has watched from the sidelines with enjoyment. Ultimately, while Garcia has always revered Golovkin, as a third showdown between them draws near, he’ll be disingenuous in stating that Golovkin has a chance at pulling off the victory. With the future Hall of Famer and current IBF middleweight titlist now 39 years of age, Garcia believes that Golovkin will fall at the hands of Alvarez in the most brutal of ways.

“I think Canelo stops GGG at this point now,” said Garcia to K.O. Artist Sports. “It’ll be a good matchup but I think Canelo stops him.”