Mike Tyson On Canelo Alvarez: “I Would Like To See Him Fight That (Jermall) Charlo Guy”

By: Hans Themistode

Photo Credit: Amanda Westcott

Mike Tyson knows a great fighter when he sees one.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion recently spoke with Canelo Alvarez on his podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. During their conversation, the pound-for-pound star mapped out the goals he has for himself which include a May showdown with WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders.

Tyson doesn’t expect Saunders, nor anyone else for that matter, to hand Alvarez a defeat anytime soon but there is one person he would love to see him step into the ring against.

“I would like to see him fight that (Jermall) Charlo guy,” said Tyson during an interview with Haute Living. “It’s going to be a good fight.”

Charlo, 30, has long called for a showdown with Alvarez but with the Mexican star currently campaigning one weight class higher, thoughts of their matchup ever coming to fruition have seemingly fallen by the wayside.

With that said, the Houston native has continued to hold on to the belief that his phone will one day ring with team Alvarez waiting on the other line. The confidence he’s displayed in actually pulling off the win has never wavered but in the eyes of Tyson, he doesn’t believe the WBC middleweight belt holder has what it takes to knock Alvarez off his high horse.

“I don’t think that guy is strong enough but I think that guy isn’t afraid. He’s smart and he’ll put up a good fight.”

Currently, the sport of boxing has a plethora of big names associated with it. From unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to welterweight titlist Terence Crawford, the list of high-level fighters stretches a mile long.

But while those previously names and countless others are near the top of the food chain, Tyson believes no one can compare to Alvarez.

It isn’t just the obvious skills that he places on display that separates him. More than anything, it was the lessons he learned in the biggest fight of his life that have him head and shoulders above everyone else.

“He stands alone,” said Tyson. “He learned so much from that Floyd Mayweather fight.”