Mike Tyson: “I Wanna See Errol Spence Go Up To 154 And Fight [Jermell] Charlo”

By: Hans Themistode

Mike Tyson is a staunch and sincere believer in the best fighting the best.

During both the heart of his prime and when he was clearly on the back nine, Tyson took on all comers including Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, and Michael Spinks. Although the former undisputed heavyweight titlist didn’t always come out on the winning end, it was his attempt at greatness that he believes is missing in today’s game.

“These guys have to want to be immortal,” said Tyson to Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

In totality, Tyson has a long list of fights that he hopes one day become a reality. Near the top of his list, is a showdown between two good friends currently competing in different weight classes.

“I wanna see Errol Spence go up to 154 and fight [Jermell] Charlo.”

Although Tyson craves a showdown between the pair, the two have consistently shot down that hypothetical matchup. At the moment, 32-year-old Spence Jr. is focusing all of his efforts on aggregating every world title at 147 pounds. With both the WBC and IBF welterweight belts already in his possession, Spence Jr. is currently in the midst of a grueling training camp as he prepares to take on WBA champion, Yordenis Ugas.

Should Spence Jr. come out victorious, the Dallas native has admitted that a showdown against Terence Crawford, the division’s WBO champion, would rank highly on his priority list. Still, even with Spence Jr. having business to attend to at 147 pounds, he has hinted at a move up in weight as soon as next year.

If Spence Jr. does in fact, attempt to make the junior middleweight division his new stomping ground, a showdown against Charlo would be an intriguing, albeit unlikely one. Presently, both fighters train under the guidance of world-renowned trainer, Derrick James. Over the years, both Charlo and Spence Jr. have spent hours in the ring against one another in sparring.

Regardless of what Spence Jr. ultimately decides, Charlo isn’t concerned about a possible showdown against his good friend down the road. The WBA, WBC, IBF, and Ring Magazine champion is locked into a May 14th, rematch against current WBO 154 pound titlist, Brian Castano.

The two originally fought to a highly controversial draw on July 17th, 2021. If Charlo is successful in his bid to become an undisputed champion, he could either vacate his world titles and move up in weight, or, take on everyone who challenges him for his undisputed crown.