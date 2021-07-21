Mike Tyson Believes Caleb Plant Has Absolutely No Chance Against Canelo Alvarez: “He’s Going To Get F*cked Up”

By: Hans Themistode

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant continue to inch closer and closer to their undisputed showdown.

The pair are currently locked in negations on a proposed September 18th, showdown that would take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. With Alvarez holding the WBC, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles, and Plant in possession of the IBF strap, the winner of their contest would produce the division’s first ever undisputed world champion.

In the mind of many, Alvarez has the clear advantage heading into their possible matchup. With the Mexican star gracing the top of virtually every pound for pound list, most believe it’s inevitable that Alvarez relieves Plant of his world title. Amongst those who are backing Alvarez, is 2011 Hall of Famer, Mike Tyson.

Not only does the former undisputed heavyweight champion believe that Alvarez will dispose of Plant, but he’s also fully convinced that he’ll do so quite easily.

“Caleb Plant ain’t lasting the distance,” said Tyson on his podcast, Hotboxin with Mike Tyson. “I saw this guy fight (Plant), he’s going to get slaughtered. He’s going to get clocked. He’s going to get so f*cked up. This guy is going to f*cking kill him.”

Alvarez, 31, has run through his competition as of late. Earlier this year, the Mexican product scored two devastating knockouts. The first came against fringe contender Avni Yildirim in late February. Alvarez wasted no time in getting rid of his man, doing so in the third round. He then followed that up with another comprehensive win. This time, at the expense of Billy Joe Saunders.

The British star fought Alvarez on fairly even terms in early May at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, his night came to an abrupt end due to a right uppercut by Alvarez that shattered his right orbital bone and simultaneously crushed his eye socket. With the win, Alvarez picked up his third world title at 168 pounds and immediately began targeting Plant.

As for the IBF belt holder, he’s also taken care of business against whoever has stepped foot inside the ring with him, albeit they’ve been against much lesser names. After winning his world title against Jose Uzcategui in January of 2019, the Nashville, Tennessee native has defeated fringe contenders Mike Lee and Vincent Feigenbutz. Recently, he outpointed former titlist, although long faded, Caleb Truax.

Those who back Plant to pick up the win against Alvarez point to his movement and boxing ability. The 29-year-old has prided himself on hitting his opponents and receiving little to no punishment in return. But while Tyson notices that Plant does have good abilities in the ring, he believes that once Alvarez attacks his midsection, it’ll be all she wrote.

“Wait until Alvarez hit that mother f*cking body. He’s gonna f*cking kill him.”