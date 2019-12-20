Michelle Rosado Shines a Light on Boxing Mom’s With New Web Series

By: Hans Themistode

Professional boxers can be considered many things. Gladiators, unique, anomalous and most importantly, tough.

It takes a special individual to want to deviate from the norm and get punched in the face for a living.

Granted, the inherited risk that these fighters assume come with a substantial reward. With that being said however, it is surely a painful business to indulge in.

It wouldn’t be hyperbole to consider fighters the most resolute individuals around, but it wouldn’t an accurate statement by any stretch of the imagination. Although a fighters toughness and durability can’t be denied, when juxtaposed to a mother and her toughness however, there essentially is no comparison.

Professional fighters are given the credit, the glory and the lion’s share of the limelight but what about the backbone of their strength? That of course, comes from their mothers. Unfortunately, the mother of a fighter isn’t given much, if any credit at all. That will now come to an end.

Michelle Rosado, or otherwise known as the Raging Babe, is set to launch her own web series titled “Boxing Moms.”

Fans can expect to see the mothers of some of the toughest boxers in the world and how they cope with the ups and downs that are associated with a professional athlete.

“Boxing moms juggle being counselors, punching bags, taxi drivers, nutritionists, life coaches, and business managers,” said Creator and Executive Producer, Michelle Rosado. “We hear a lot about self-care, but with what these women go through, there aren’t enough spa days or meditation hours in the world that can balance the volatility of their everyday lives.”

If you believe that the professional athlete and his coaching staff are the only ones who go through difficult times as they scale up the sports ladder, then you are sadly mistaken.

All athletes, not just those of professional boxers, need their mothers in their corners. The lifestyle that comes associated with an athlete can be an extravagant one, but also one that can lead to many bad decisions along the way. Simply handing a young adult a large sum of money while expecting him or her to not act in a vagarious manner is difficult. For a mother however, apart of their job is to be sagacious and push their child in the right direction.

The questions of how a mother finds not only the strength but also the time to juggle not only her child’s professional life but also her own, will now be answered.

Rosado’s web series, which will officially launch in early 2020 and will be available on YouTube and IGTV, will tell the stories of these important mothers, not because she wants to build up their profile. No, it is far more important than that.

Without the role that these mothers play in the lives of an athlete, their success would not be possible.

“These stories need to be told,” said Rosado. Every time I put on an event, it’s the mothers who are making things happen for their sons. It’s the moms who hustle tickets, and act as de facto public relations reps. It’s the moms who are cooking for the fighters, and bear the brunt of their weight cut crankiness. Then they have to watch their baby climb into the ring, knowing that dying is one of the risks, and that it can happen in any fight.”

These athletes fight inside of the ring, while the mothers on the other hand, fight behind the scenes. No longer will mothers fight in silence. Thanks to Michelle Rosado, these mothers will be given the platform that they deserve in order to show just how important they are to the making a professional fighter.

Make sure to tune in to this web series that will launch in early 2020. It will be available on YouTube and IGTV and will surely give boxing fans a new found respect for the jobs that these mothers do behind the scenes.