Joshua, Miller, Engage In Hostile Presser

By: Sean Crose

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller decided sportsmanship wasn’t his thing at Tuesday’s presser to kick off his June 1st heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden. No sooner were the two men face to face, than Brooklyn’s Miller gave the champion a hard shove. Joshua, for the moment at least, was cool as ice, as is generally his way. Overall, however, the presser was a mutually hostile affair which, while being good for business, also led some to feel there is genuine dislike between the two undefeated hitters. Joshua, clearly the more easy going of the two men, even got wrapped up in the moment.



Photo Credit: Matchroom Boxing Twitter Account

“I got a picture on my wall of Anthony Joshua,” said Miller. “I wake up in the morning with Anthony Joshua.” Miller’s talk got tough when it was Joshua’s turn to speak. Calling his opponent an “Uncle Tom,” a cheater, and someone who shouldn’t be considered a role model, the 23-0-1 New Yorker pulled out all the stops in order to get inside the British multi-titlist’s head. Joshua was not one to be outdone. “Miller’s a little bitch,” he said. “I am going to knock him the fuck out. He is a drug abuser…I am going to knock him out.”

A presser involving mother jokes – and this was just that kind of presser – often isn’t a serious affair. Both men had some serious things to say, however. Miller spoke of his tough upbringing, while Joshua let it be known that he would have his man finished by the fourth round. “I am going to throw this jab down his throat,” claimed the 22-0 Englishman. “This is going to be a show. Come out and watch this one, New York. I am not up here playing the gangster role. I really knock people out. Look at his little hands.” Joshua also brought up Miller’s drawing power. “This is the first time he will sell out a show,” he said of his opponent,” and it’s because of me. Of course, he spends all day thinking about me and watching my fights — he has to — but it still won’t be good enough.”

This will be the first time Joshua has fought in the United States. An enormous attraction in his homeland, Joshua – along with promoter Eddie Hearn – is hoping to extend this superstardom to the United States, where the heavyweight champion of the world hasn’t been a well known figure in years. The Joshua-Hearn battle will be aired live on the DAZN streaming service.