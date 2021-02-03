Jermell Charlo: “I’ll F**k Canelo Up”

By: Hans Themistode

Jermell Charlo is as confident as they come. To the unified Jr middleweight champion, he is head and shoulders above the rest of his contemporaries. Ranking himself number one in the division isn’t solely based on just his belief, but mainly because of the level of opposition he has fought during his career, along with the three world titles currently draped around his tattooed shoulders.

At the moment, only the WBO belt alludes the Houston native. At some point though, Charlo believes he’ll get his hands on that one as well. While he has big plans to continue clearing out the division, Charlo realizes that he will never be afforded the opportunity to face pound for pound star Canelo Alvarez.

“I’ll f**k Canelo up,” said Charlo on his Instagram live. “F**k Canelo. Too bad he ain’t at 154. He ain’t coming this way.”

Had Charlo become the unified champion that he is today several years ago, his dream bout against Alvarez could have been a reality. Roughly six years ago, the pair campaigned at the Jr middleweight division. However, Alvarez was fixated with more established foes such as Shane Mosley, Erislandy Lara and of course, Floyd Mayweather.

The Mexican native last officially campaigned at 154 pounds in 2016, a knockout win over former titlist Liam Smith. Since then, Alvarez has fought at middleweight and light heavyweight before formally settling in at super middleweight.

Moving up a division or two is inevitable for Charlo. But with all but one of the world titles in his possession, the Houstonian is in no rush to start all over again.

“I got all of the belts here so if I go up weight, I lose my belts and my status. I worked too hard to get it.”

The realization that a showdown with Alvarez isn’t likely to happen doesn’t make the normally surly Charlo upset. Instead, the unified belt holder seems to find solace in what he believes would have been a highlight level win if they did ever meet.

“If Canelo was in my weight I would knock him the f**k out.”