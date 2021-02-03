Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT
Jermell Charlo: “I’ll F**k Canelo Up”
Posted on 02/03/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Jermell Charlo is as confident as they come. To the unified Jr middleweight champion, he is head and shoulders above the rest of his contemporaries. Ranking himself number one in the division isn’t solely based on just his belief, but mainly because of the level of opposition he has fought during his career, along with the three world titles currently draped around his tattooed shoulders.

At the moment, only the WBO belt alludes the Houston native. At some point though, Charlo believes he’ll get his hands on that one as well. While he has big plans to continue clearing out the division, Charlo realizes that he will never be afforded the opportunity to face pound for pound star Canelo Alvarez.

“I’ll f**k Canelo up,” said Charlo on his Instagram live. “F**k Canelo. Too bad he ain’t at 154. He ain’t coming this way.”

Had Charlo become the unified champion that he is today several years ago, his dream bout against Alvarez could have been a reality. Roughly six years ago, the pair campaigned at the Jr middleweight division. However, Alvarez was fixated with more established foes such as Shane Mosley, Erislandy Lara and of course, Floyd Mayweather.

The Mexican native last officially campaigned at 154 pounds in 2016, a knockout win over former titlist Liam Smith. Since then, Alvarez has fought at middleweight and light heavyweight before formally settling in at super middleweight.

Moving up a division or two is inevitable for Charlo. But with all but one of the world titles in his possession, the Houstonian is in no rush to start all over again.

“I got all of the belts here so if I go up weight, I lose my belts and my status. I worked too hard to get it.” 

The realization that a showdown with Alvarez isn’t likely to happen doesn’t make the normally surly Charlo upset. Instead, the unified belt holder seems to find solace in what he believes would have been a highlight level win if they did ever meet.

“If Canelo was in my weight I would knock him the f**k out.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
EP 39: Teofimo Lopez/Lomachenko Fall Out
October 23rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Jermall Charlo Details Who's On His Hitlist
February 1st
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Currently Being Rescheduled
January 30th
Errol Spence Jr. Appears To Call Out Yordenis Ugas: "All You Needed Was Something I Want"
January 30th
Andre Ward Reveals Who He Would Target If He Did Return
February 3rd
Bob Arum Details The One Issue Preventing Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr.: "The Only Issue Is Spence Doesn't Want To Fight Him"
January 29th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY