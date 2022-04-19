Jermell Charlo: “Crawford Can Get That Work”

By: Hans Themistode

Although Jermell Charlo currently holds three of the four major world titles at 154 pounds, the Houston native is far from satisfied.

On May 14th, Charlo will attempt to put an end to his rivalry with fellow current champion, Brian Castano. The two originally participated in a back and forth war of attrition on July 17th, 2021. At times, it appeared as though the pressure and volume punching of the rough and rugged Argentinian would get the better of Charlo. But, despite his attempts to drag the unified titlist into the deep end, Charlo proved that he could swim just fine.

While Charlo was more calculated in his attack, he landed the more eye-catching shots, wobbling Castano on several occasions. As the sound of the final bell echoed throughout Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, both men raised their hands in triumph. Neither were entirely wrong in their assessment, as their bout was ruled a split decision draw.

Currently, Charlo is fully entrenched in an arduous training camp as the prepares to face Castano once more on May 14th. Should Charlo emerge victoriously, he could find his next challenger one weight class below him. With Errol Spence Jr., his close friend and stablemate, becoming a three-belt world champion at 147 pounds, he’ll look to face Terence Crawford before the year comes to a close to become an undisputed titlist.

Although both Crawford and Spence Jr. have entertained the idea of facing Charlo, the Houston native isn’t interested in facing his good friend. However, if a showdown against Crawford can be made, Charlo is more than willing to take on the pound-for-pound star.

“I have no intentions to fight my stablemate,” said Charlo to a group of reporters. “Now Crawford can get that work. I don’t give a f*ck about him. I don’t know that n*gga, the n*gga don’t know me. We can make anything happen.”

Several months ago, following years of calling out Spence Jr., Crawford revealed that if he were unable to secure a long-awaited showdown against the powerful southpaw, he would be willing to move up in weight to face the winner of Castano vs. Charlo.

News of their possible mouthwatering matchup has been puzzling to Charlo. With Crawford claiming world titles at 135, 140, and 147 pounds, the Omaha, Nebraska native has yet to compete at 154 pounds. Until he does, Charlo believes Crawford is an irrelevant subject.

“Crawford ain’t did shit at 154. How y’all want him to fight me? I’m telling you I’m trying to become undisputed right now. How are we talking about somebody that ain’t even fought in the division.”