Jermell Charlo: “Canelo, Come To 158, I’ll Put A Boxing Lesson On Him Just As Great As Floyd Mayweather Did”

By: Hans Themistode

Add Jermell Charlo’s name to a long list of pugilistic fighters who crave a showdown against boxing’s biggest star, Canelo Alvarez.

“I sure wish I could be the guy to fight Canelo,” said Charlo during a recent interview with Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast.

Although Charlo has thrown his name in the mix, along with twin brother and current WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, former two-time super middleweight belt holder David Benavidez, multiple division champion Demetrius Andrade, and countless others – Charlo is placing most of his focus on his 154-pound division.

The current unified junior middleweight titlist is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to take on WBO belt holder Brian Castano. The two are slated to face off in an immediate rematch on May 14th, with the winner being crowned as the division’s first undisputed champion since Winky Wright in 2007. The two originally squared off in July of 2021, battling to a highly controversial split decision draw.

In addition to history being on his mind, Charlo knows good and well that a showdown against Alvarez is highly unlikely. With the Mexican star competing at 175 pounds in his next ring appearance against Dmitry Bivol, Alvarez would have to lose a considerable amount of weight in order to face Charlo.

If, however, Alvarez decided to placate Charlo and take him up on his fight offer, the heavy-hitting Houstonian wouldn’t ask Alvarez to come down entirely to the 154-pound junior middleweight limit. Instead, Charlo would be willing to meet him somewhere in the middle.

“Canelo, come to 158, I can easily make 158.”

Officially, Alvarez hasn’t fought under 160 pounds since scoring a stoppage win against Liam Smith in 2016. Alvarez’s 154-pound run was widely successful. At one point, he held the WBC, WBA, and WBO junior middleweight titles.

During said run, of course, Alvarez suffered the first and only defeat of his career against Floyd Mayweather in 2013 at a catchweight bout of 152 pounds. Alvarez was thoroughly outboxed throughout their 12 round chess match as a 36-year-old Mayweather drove his record to a then, 45-0.

Although Alvarez has improved by leaps and bounds since then, Charlo believes that if he were given the chance, his showdown against Alvarez would be deja vu for the Mexican star.

“I’ll put a boxing lesson on him, just as great as Floyd Mayweather did. It’s time they put some respect on my name in the boxing world.”