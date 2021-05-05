Listen Now:  
Jermell Charlo: “Canelo By Far The Best Fighter In The World Right Now”

Posted on 05/05/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Jermell Charlo has always thought extremely highly of himself. The Houston native presently holds three of the four major world titles at 154 pounds and is currently on the verge of becoming the first undisputed champion the division has seen since Winky Wright in 2004.

With everything that he has accomplished, Charlo believes he should be on everyone’s pound-for-pound list. However, if given the number one spot on said list, he wouldn’t accept it. Simply put, only one name should be universally mentioned as the best fighter in the world.

“Canelo by far the best fighter in the world right now,” said Charlo during an Instagram live session. “Canelo is a f*cking stud. He work hard just like me.”

At the moment, Alvarez is wrapping up his training camp while Charlo is just getting his started. The unified super welterweight champion is set to take on WBO titlist Brian Castano on July 17th. As for Alvarez, he’ll look to add the WBO super middleweight title of Billy Joe Saunders to his WBA, WBC and Ring magazine titles this Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas. Well, at least Alvarez assumes he’ll be fighting Saunders.

Over the past few days, both Alvarez and Saunders have gone back and forth over the size of the ring they’ll be fighting in this Saturday night. Team Saunders was under the belief that their contest would take place in a 24 ft ring. Yet, according to Tom Saunders, father of Billy Joe, once they arrived in Dallas, they noticed that the ring was actually 18 ft. They balked at the idea of their showdown taking place inside such a small ring. To acquiesce to their demands, team Alvarez offered to increase the ring size to 20 ft but nothing more.

Saunders then threatened to walk away from their contest entirely. But, after negotiations took place behind the scenes, Saunders has revealed that the ring issues have been resolved to his liking.

Throughout the entire dramatized ordeal, Charlo has watched closely from a distance and had some choice words for the British native.

“Billy Joe you on some bull shit. P*ssy you scared of Canelo. The best should fight the best.”

