Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jermall Charlo Willing, But Not Chasing, Gennadiy Golovkin: “I Just Don’t Want To Pick On An Older Man”

Posted on 06/18/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Jermall Charlo is certainly enjoying the limelight. The 31-year-old will have the hometown crowd firmly behind him when he takes on Juan Macias Montiel at the Toyota Center, in Houston Texas tomorrow night.

While Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) claims to be fully focused on the task at hand, the WBC middleweight belt holder has an eye on some of the bigger names in the division. When their showdown was first announced, many were disappointed. The Houston product knows good and well that Montiel wasn’t his first choice. Originally, team Charlo attempted to lure current IBF belt holder Gennadiy Golovkin into the ring. Those plans, however, fell by the wayside.

Whether it’s Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) or anyone else for that matter, Charlo is hungry to face them all.

“I can hold my ground with Golovkin,” said Charlo to a group of reporters. “I’m ready to fight a big name but I can’t get the big names in there with me.”

Currently, Golovkin is angling for a unification showdown against WBA titlist, Ryota Murata, for the end of the year. In between, the Kazakhstan puncher is rumored to be interested in a matchup against middleweight contender, Jaime Munguia.

Regardless of what he ultimately does, Charlo isn’t necessarily chasing him down. At the age of 39, while still a terrific fighter, Golovkin appears to have lost a step. And at this point, Charlo believes he is simply the better overall fighter. To further back his claim, Charlo urges everyone to simply look at the tape.

In October of 2019, Golovkin struggled mightily with top contender, Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Ultimately, Golovkin would walk away from their contest with a razor-close unanimous decision win but many believed it was undeserving. When Charlo faced Derevyanchenko one year later, he manhandled his man over the course of 12 rounds.

In addition to comparing performances, Charlo has reservations about facing someone who is on the verge of turning 40 years old.

“I feel like I can edge GGG because look at what I did to Derevyanchenko. Golovkin had a hard time with him. I just don’t want to pick on an older man and make it look like I’m going for a weaker play but he does have a belt. If it’s time to unify before he runs out of gas then I’m here to fight him.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 49: Logan Pauls goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
EP 48: Canelo Stops Saunders, breaks his eye socket in 4 places
May 13th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tim Bradley: "I Wouldn’t Be Surprised If Pacquiao Could Pull It Off."
June 14th
Keith Thurman Explains Why He Originally Wasn't Interested In Facing Errol Spence Jr.
June 13th
"I Just Mean Business." Deontay Wilder Speaks Out On Tuesday's Press Conference With Tyson Fury
June 15th
Bob Arum Believes Gervonta Davis Has No Chance Against Josh Taylor: "I Don’t Think That Taylor Would Have Any Trouble With Him"
June 14th
Errol Spence Jr. On Keith Thurman: "He’s Still A Good Fighter, He Could Still Fight"
June 15th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend