Jermall Charlo Views Canelo Alvarez Showdown As Inevitable: “In Due Time”

Posted on 03/01/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Jermall Charlo was closer than ever to landing a mega showdown against Canelo Alvarez.

The Houstonian power puncher was on the front end of a two-fight deal presented to Alvarez from PBC’s Al Haymon, the promotional banner in which Charlo fights under, along with a second showdown against David Benavidez. In total, Alvarez was offered upwards of $100 and reportedly gave serious consideration to inking his name on the dotted line.

Ultimately, Alvarez decided against PBC’s lucrative offer and instead, opted to walk hand in hand with promoter, Eddie Hearn. Now, the 31-year-old from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, will face off against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, along with a tentatively scheduled third showdown against longtime rival, Gennadiy Golovkin.

With the Canelo Alvarez ship officially sailing by, Charlo isn’t acrimonious with the way things played out. If, by chance, Alvarez flirts with the idea of facing him in the near future, Charlo reveals that he would be willing to do just about anything to get his hands on him, including, traveling halfway across the world.

“I’ll go out there to fight in Mexico,” said Charlo to ESNEWS during a recent interview. “Just to shut everybody up, shut all the naysayers up.”

Presently, Charlo is sifting through the 160-pound landscape in search of his next opponent. The pugilistic star who’s in possession of the WBC middleweight title was last seen in the ring against Juan Macias Montiel on June 19th, 2021. While he was pegged as a heavy favorite, Charlo quickly found out that Montiel was a durable challenger. In the end, however, Charlo managed to defend his 160-pound title via unanimous decision.

Although Charlo is now moving on with his career and placing Alvarez in the rearview mirror, he’s keeping one eye on the Mexican star. Regardless of who Charlo ultimately chooses to face, he’s confident that a showdown against Alvarez is essentially inevitable.

“In due time.”

