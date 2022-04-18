Jermall Charlo Pumped Up Over Errol Spence Jr.’s Victory Against Yordenis Ugas: “Beat His Ass, That’s What We Do In Texas”

By: Hans Themistode

Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Nearly 40,000 fight fans filled the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this past weekend to cheer on one of their homegrown.

With each successful blow landed by Errol Spence Jr., Yordenis Ugas moaned in agony. However, while Spence Jr.’s faithful supporters screamed at the top of their lungs, they did experience several anxiety-filled moments. In the fourth, both Ugas and Spence Jr. took their battle to the center of the ring.

On this occasion, the Cuban born native got the better of his man, landing a short right hook on the inside that forced Spence Jr. to spit out his mouthpiece. In what appeared to be a lapse in judgment, the Dallas product seemingly forgot that he was in the middle of a back and forth war. As the 32-year-old placed his hands by his side and began looking for his mouthguard, Ugas made him pay by landing a three-punch combination, the last of which sent Spence Jr. into the ropes.

Despite his mental hiccup, Spence Jr. refocused and closed the show in the 10th. Amongst the seemingly perpetual fans that applauded in approval, Jermall Charlo, the current WBC middleweight champion, may have been the most boisterous.

Often seen right by Spence Jr.’s side, Charlo made his way backstage following his good friend’s victory and began wrapping his three welterweight titles around the unified champion’s waist. When asked on how impressed Spence Jr. was on the night, Charlo could barely hold his excitement.

“Super good, super good,” said a pumped-up Charlo during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “Broke him down, beat his ass, that’s what we do in Texas.”

As mentioned by Charlo, Spence Jr, systemically broke his man down during the second half of their contest. To begin the seventh, a lead uppercut quelled the moment that Ugas had built up until that point. And with it, his right eye began swelling immediately.

While he fought desperately to hold onto his WBA 147-pound title, Spence Jr. mercilessly tracked him down with relentless body shots and right hooks. With his right eye completely closed shut, a ringside physician who was watching their battle closely, stepped onto the apron and examined Ugas, administering a slew of tests. Although the Cuban product vehemently protested the decision of the physician to call a halt to their contest, Spence Jr. was awarded the victor.

Having watched every punch of every round, Charlo could have given a detailed full breakdown of what Spence Jr. did well on the night. Instead, the elated world titleholder gave a fairly rudimentary answer when asked to give his thoughts.

“He beat his ass, he beat his ass.”