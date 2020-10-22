Jermall Charlo: “If I Don’t Get Canelo Then I Want Jacobs”

By: Hans Themistode

From now, until seemingly the end of time, Jermall Charlo and Daniel Jacobs will continue to dislike one another.

For years both fighters have thrown verbal jab, after verbal jab. A few years ago however, the pair nearly traded in their verbal insults for punches to the jaw as the two were caught on camera having a heated discussion.

Although the two have long wanted to settle their beef either in the ring or the nearest alley, they’ve gone their separate ways. For Charlo, the 30 year old surly knockout artist is currently enjoying his most successful run as a professional. Just a few weeks ago, both he and his twin brother in Jermell, headlined the first doubleheader Pay-Per-View event. On the night, Charlo was given his toughest assignment, at least on paper, in Sergiy Derevyanchenko. The two division world champion made it look easy however as he dismantled his man.

At the moment, a matchup with Canelo Alvarez is something that he has continued to push for. But if he isn’t able to secure that showdown, then he wants to shut the mouth of Jacobs once and for all.

“If I don’t get Canelo then I want Jacobs,” said Charlo recently on Instagram live. “I want Jacobs as much as he wants me.”

For Brooklyn’s Jacobs, he’s always made it known that a matchup with Charlo is as personal as can be. With that being said, his focus is solely on Gabriel Rosado since the two will share the ring with one another on November 27th.

Outside of his loss against Canelo Alvarez at the halfway point of 2019, Jacobs has enjoyed a ton of success in the middleweight division. But with the 33 year old struggling to make the 160 pound limit, he opted to move eight pounds north to super middleweight.

A matchup isn’t out of the realm of possibility considering how badly both men want it. Yet, with the amount of trash talking that Jacobs has done over the years, Charlo believes Jacobs would suffer a cruel fate.

“Look at the percentage of when I fight black fighters that talk shit,” explained Charlo. “Think about it, look at what happens to them. I didn’t just beat their ass, I knock them the fuck out.”

It isn’t just Charlo’s vaunted power that gives him the belief that he would clean Jacobs clock with ease. Over the years, Charlo has seen Jacobs on the wrong end of a supposed beating. Whether it was his knockout loss to Dmitry Pirog back in 2010 or his experience from the amateurs, Charlo has seen Jacobs at his worst on more than one occasion.

“I watched him get knocked out in the amateurs, the pro’s all that shit. Knocked the fuck out. Shawn fucking Porter beat Danny. Keith Thurman beat the shit out of Danny Jacobs.”