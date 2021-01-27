Jermall Charlo Eyeing David Benavidez: “I’ll Knock His Ass The F**k Out, I’ll Move Up And Get That Mother F**ker Sooner Or Later”

By: Hans Themistode

Jermall Charlo might be entering only his fourth year in the middleweight division but the surly knockout artist isn’t opposed to moving up in weight.

At the moment, the WBC middleweight belt holder is still holding out hope that a dream matchup against Canelo Alvarez will one day come to fruition. However, the Houston native has expressed serious interest in moving up in weight to take on former super middleweight titlist David Benavidez.

Although Benavidez (23-0, 20 KOs) campaigns at a higher weight and would hold a two-inch height and four-inch reach advantage in their possible showdown, Charlo could care less about the physical disadvantages he would be facing.

“I don’t care about weight,” said Charlo to BoxingSweetScience2.0 during a recent interview. I’ll move up and get that mother f**ker sooner or later.

Benavidez, 24, has never been one to back down from a challenge. In fact, the Phoenix Arizona product has spoken highly of Charlo’s skills in the past and anticipates a future showdown between the two. Presently though, Benavidez is currently preparing to return to the ring against fringe contender Ronald Ellis on March 13th. While he’s barely lost a round during his eight-year career, Charlo notices holes in his game and if they aren’t corrected, will lead to a painful defeat if and when the two actually do meet in the ring.

“He gets hit way too much. These the type of shots you can’t get hit by like that. I’ll knock his ass the f**k out.”

Despite taking aim at Benavidez, Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) still has work to do in his current weight class. In what turned out to be his lone appearance in the ring in 2020, Charlo had a relatively easy time against perpetual contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Coming into their showdown, many expected the Ukrainian to not only provide Charlo with his stiffest test to date but in the eyes of some, Derevyanchenko was predicted to relieve Charlo of his WBC title.

Those predictions, of course, were found to be laughable as Charlo outboxed and outmuscled his man. The win may have set up a plethora of matchups for him in his division but there is one name Charlo wants above all others.

“Obviously I want Canelo.”