Jermall Charlo: “Caleb Plant Don’t Want No Smoke With Me”

By: Hans Themistode

Jermall Charlo has made it no secret that he is interested in trading fists with former WBC super-middleweight champion David Benavidez. Although he currently campaigns one weight class higher, Charlo hasn’t backed down from his claim that he will not only move up in weight to face Benavidez but also that he would cause serious damage to him if their contest does in fact become a reality.

While Benavidez is his main target, Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) would have no issue with making a slight detour.

After taking a closer look at the super middleweight division, the Houston native is under the impression that while a matchup with Benavidez would end a knockout victory, the beating he would dish out to him wouldn’t compare to what he would do to IBF belt holder Caleb Plant.

“Caleb Plant don’t want no smoke with me,” said Charlo during an interview with Brian Custer on the Last Stand Podcast. “I’ll put that boy right back in Tennessee.”

Much like Benavidez, the issue with making any of these matchups a reality is that Charlo currently holds the WBC middleweight title and expressed a desire in unifying the division.

With Charlo last defending his title in September of 2019 against perennial contender Sergey Derevyanchenko in a one-sided match, the former two-division champion has remained idle on the sidelines. But while he has doesn’t have a concrete date set in stone for his next ring appearance, Charlo revealed that he wouldn’t mind taking on Plant as soon as possible.

In fact, Charlo is so confident in the outcome of that matchup, that he has no problem handing Plant the weight advantage on fight night.

“I’ll weigh in at about 162, 163 and beat Caleb Plant’s ass. Stop playing with me, he’s too small for 68 anyways.”

Currently, Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) is on a collision course with unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

On January 30th earlier this year, the Nashville, Tennessee native held up his end of the bargain as he easily outboxed long-faded former champion, Caleb Truax. With Alvarez scheduled to take on WBO titlist Billy Joe Saunders on May 8th, should he win, all that would be missing from his 168-pound belt collection is the IBF title currently draped over the shoulder of Plant.

If, for whatever reason, a showdown between the pair doesn’t take place, Charlo appears ready, willing and able to take on all comers.

“I’m down for whatever. I’m here to fight whoever.”