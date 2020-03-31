If Saunders is Out, Who Should Canelo Face Next?

By: Hans Themistode

Billy Joe Saunders scored the golden ticket. Then, in true Billy Joe Saunders like fashion, he lost it. Or at least that’s what it seems like.

Getting a contest against pound for pound star Canelo Alvarez isn’t easy. When you campaign at three different weight classes, the options are endless. Yet, Saunders did enough both in the ring, and with his words, to land the biggest fight of his career.

On May 2nd, in Las Vegas Nevada, Saunders was set to take on Alvarez with his WBO Super Middleweight title on the line. Even with the Coronavirus pandemic pressing pause on all sporting events around the world, Saunders had nothing to worry about. Alvarez already agreed to fight him. So when boxing officially opened its doors, Saunders was the first man in line to take on boxing’s biggest star.

The WBO Super Middleweight champion didn’t need to do anything. Just find a way to stay in shape and prepare for the fight of his life.

Hell, if Saunders simply locked himself inside of his room and chose not to re-emerge until the date of the fight, he would be a happy man. But, with boredom getting the best of him, Saunders thought it would be funny to release a video of himself punching a heavy bag.

Seems innocent right?

That would be true until you realize Saunders made said heavy bag play the role of wives all over the world. With everyone quarantining at home to prevent the spread of the virus, Saunders thought it would be funny to record a video of what all husbands should do to their wives should they get on their nerves too much.

Not only did several people find it not funny, but now, Saunders had his boxing license taken away.

It’s too early to tell, but his chances of facing Alvarez now looks a bit bleak.

So what should Alvarez do? If Saunders is officially out, then who should replace him? Keep reading to find out some viable options.

Gennady Golovkin

Before the Coronavirus sent boxing to the sidelines, not only was Alvarez set to take on Saunders, but he was also ready to fight fellow Middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin for a third time. But with boxing on an indefinite hiatus, and with Saunders seemingly out as an opponent, then why not just jump straight into a contest against Golovkin?

If we’re lucky, boxing will return during the second half of the year, sometime in the fall. Although Alvarez usually gets two fights in per year, he could be forced to settle for one. If that’s the case, then allow these two to put an end to their rivalry once and for all.

Jaime Munguia

23 year old Jaime Munguia has some pretty big aspirations. Not only does he want to win a world title in his second weight class, but he also wants to be known as one of the greatest Mexican fighters ever. He can accomplish the first part of his goals with some careful matchmaking. But in order to achieve the second part, he’ll need to take on some big names. In the case of Canelo Alvarez, it doesn’t get any bigger.

If Alvarez is steadfast on fighting twice this year and doesn’t simply want a soft touch, then a fight against Munguia makes sense.