Hearn Claims Fury-Wilder Not Great

By: Michael Kane

Matchroom Promotions head Eddie Hearn has had his say on the Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder fight.

Hearn, who represents WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua claims the fight wasn’t great.



Photo Credit: Eddie Hearn Twitter Account

Hearn told IFL TV, “I’ll say something a little bit controversial, because it wouldn’t be an interview without it. It weren’t a great fight.

“If you watch it back, some rounds – look at the punch stats – there were very, very few punches thrown.”

Hearn did admit it was dramatic.

“But what it was, was dramatic. With the knock down in the ninth, which was a weird one, and the moment in the 12th was unbelievable.”

Several former champions, including Lennox Lewis and Paulie Malignaggi have said the result should have been scored for Fury and the general feeling in the UK is that Fury was robbed. Not so says Hearn.

“I had Fury winning by two rounds, so is a draw a robbery? No, not really. But Fury won the fight. But if you’re scoring it two rounds to someone. One round the other way and it’s a draw. But in my opinion Fury won the fight.”

Hearn had been vocal in the run up debating whether the Fury v Wilder fight would actually take place and speculating whether it would sell out the arena or sell pay-per-view. He has conceded Fury proved him wrong, at least.

“I’m holding my hands up, Fury proved me wrong. Again.

“I didn’t think he’d beat Klitschko, he did, I didn’t think he’d beat Wilder, he should’ve.

“So I give him the respect, and getting up in the 12th was great.”