Golovkin Survives Scare, Decisions Derevyanchenko

By: Sean Crose

People thought Gennadiy Golovkin would face Canelo Alvarez for a third time in 2019. Then people thought Canelo would face notable middleweight Sergiy Derevyanchenko in 2019. Instead, the Mexican star decided to rise up in weight to challenge Sergey Kovalev for a light heavyweight belt. That IBF middleweight belt was open. Hence, Golovkin faced off against Derevyanchenko at Madison Square Garden Saturday night (in a bout that was aired live on DAZN) for the IBF belt. Madison Square Garden had become something like a home for Golovkin, who had fought numerous major fights there against the likes of David Lemieux and Daniel Jacobs.



Photo Credit: Matchroom Boxing Twitter Account

First off, though, there was a scheduled 10 rounder in the junior middleweight division. The 3-0 Israil Madrimov battled the 29-5 veteran Alejandro Barrera. Madrimov sent his man to the mat in the first. Although Barrera got up, it was an ominous beginning. A very fluid fighter, Madrimov floated about the ring and flinged off powerful shots for round after round. Although Barrera may have had a few moments early on, Madrimov was simply too much for the veteran fighter. The bout was wisely stopped in the fifth round. Although Madrimov has a few wrinkles to iron out, like perhaps keeping his hands from hanging low, the man is truly on the rise, with whispers of a title shot already being heard.

It was time for the main event. Golovkin started in grand fashion, by sending his man to the mat in the first. Derevyanchenko got to his feet, but it was an impressive opening for the 37 year old Golovkin. Derevyanchenko performed better in the second, but he was cut and still appeared to be considerably impacted by Golovkin’s power. The third round proved effective for Derevyanchenko, as he engaged in effective agression and landed on Golovkin well. Derevyanchenko continued to do well in the fourth, but it was a close chapter of the fight. The jab of Derevyanchenko was very sharp in the fifth. Derevyanchenko’s impressive body work paid off, as well, as Golovkin was starting to look considerably less than his best. Still, Golovkin began landing well again in the sixth.



Photo Credit: Matchroom Boxing Twitter Account

Golovkin came on strong at the end of the seventh, but Derevyanchenko had done well throughout the round. The eighth saw Golovkin fire well, though – like virtually every round – it was a blistering affair. Golovkin looked like he might have been hurt in the ninth. Derevyanchenko’s heart and aggression may well have been telling the tale. The tenth was all out war. The eleventh was a bit slower, one which Golovkin may have edged with sharp punching. Golovkin smothered well in the twelfth. The round, like the entire fight, was very hard to call.

The judges ruled it for Golovkin by a close UD improving his record to 40-1-1. Derevyanchenko moved on to a record of 13-2.