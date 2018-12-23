First Two PBC shows n ITV to be Free to Air

By: Michael Kane

The UK has yet another option for big time boxing to look forward to in 2019.

Last week it was announced that ITV had signed a deal with Haymon Sports to show exclusive coverage of Premier Boxing Champions events in the UK. ITV had shown last season’s World Boxing Super Series on their ITV Box Office channel however this deal will have a mix of free and Box Office, it seems.

The first two shows that will be covered have been announced and will be free to air on ITV 4.

Before Sky and more recently BT Sport, ITV were the kings of boxing in the UK and it will be a welcome return to free to air boxing on the channel.

The first fight to be shown is the Jose Uzcategui v Caleb Plant for the IBF Super Middleweight World Championship on January 13th from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Then the following week it’s Manny Pacquiao v Adrien Broner for the WBA World Welterweight title.

Poxon Sport has been confirmed as the exclusive promoter of all UK PBC events on ITV. Richard Poxon of Poxon Sports, said: “This is an incredible opportunity for boxing and sports fans. On one hand we have a giant of UK broadcasting in ITV and on the other a giant of world boxing in Premier Boxing Champions. I’m looking forward to promoting all the fantastic PBC events in the UK on ITV. The quality of these first two free to air events should show UK fans exactly what they can expect to see over the length of this new deal, and they can expect more news in the following days about the first PBC UK boxing event.”

The deal between ITV and Haymon Sports/PBC is the first that Haymon Sports/PBC have partnered with a UK broadcaster to show regular events. In a three year deal, a minimum 15 events a year will be screened a year, with events being held both in the UK and U.S.

“This unprecedented deal between PBC and ITV is great news for boxing fans in the UK. We look forward to bringing viewers big events and superb action from some of the world’s best fighters in the coming years,” said Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport.