Errol Spence Jr. Vs. Jermell Charlo? Spence Open To The Idea

By: Hans Themistode

Errol Spence Jr. has never been shy about throwing down in the ring.

The current unified welterweight titlist is just a few weeks away from taking on fellow belt holder, WBA champion, Yordenis Ugas. Should the Dallas native walk away victorious on April 16th at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas, he’ll look to strip Terence Crawford of his WBO title.

Although the newly turned 32-year-old is focused on aggregating every world title at 147 pounds, he believes his time as a full-fledged welterweight is coming to an end. Whenever Spence Jr. officially decides to make the trek seven pounds north, he could be faced with an interesting dilemma.

Currently, Jermell Charlo, his close friend and stablemate, holds three of the four world titles at 154 pounds. In addition to Charlo’s extensive hardware collection, he’s just a few months away from taking on Brian Castano for the final piece of the junior middleweight undisputed puzzle.

Initially, having sparred with each other on numerous occasions and growing a close bond, Spence Jr. has refused to entertain the idea of facing Charlo. That said, everything comes with a price tag.

“I think so,” said Spence Jr. on the DAZN Boxing Show when asked if he would be willing to fight Charlo. “If it makes sense money-wise.”

Other than just the close friendship they share, both Charlo and Spence Jr. are guided by world-renowned trainer Derrick James, making their contest even more unrealistic.

Still, regardless of whether or not they eventually face-off, Spence Jr. has stated time and time again that his time as a 147 pounder will be coming to an end shortly. In a perfect world, Spence Jr. will successfully strip Ugas of his WBA title. Then, finally, the long-awaited showdown between Spence Jr. and Crawford would take place.

Win or lose, Spence Jr. will officially wash his hands of the welterweight division and attempt to make a name for himself one weight class higher.

Ultimately, the powerful southpaw doesn’t simply view Charlo as just a friend but more so a brother. Nonetheless, if they are indeed brothers, Spence Jr. believes that a showdown between them could become financially beneficial.

“We brothers,” Spence said. “Brothers supposed to break bread, right?”