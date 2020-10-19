Errol Spence Jr. Very Much Interested In Mega Fight With Canelo Alvarez: “That Can Happen”

By: Hans Themistode

Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. has never had anything to prove. With knockout wins over Kell Brook and Lamont Peterson paired with decision victories over Mikey Garcia and Shawn Porter, it isn’t difficult to see why.

But with the 30 year old working his way back from a horrific car wreck which saw his sports car completely totaled and his face unrecognizable for a few weeks, the Dallas native is anxious to prove that his championship reign is only just beginning.

His first fight back since his unfortunate auto mishap will take place on December 5th, against former two division titlist Danny Garcia. The Philadelphia native has proven himself at 147 pounds, and although Spence Jr. is taking him seriously, he wouldn’t call it a mega showdown.

Names such as WBO welterweight belt holder Terrence Crawford and WBA champion Manny Pacquiao however, would be considered huge matchups for him. Both fights are on Spence Jr.’s radar, but so is another super fight a few pounds north.

“With Canelo, that can happen,” said Spence Jr. to The Sun during a recent interview. “That’s a huge fight. I’d definitely entertain that.”

Currently, the four division world champion in Canelo Alvarez campaigns at 160, 168 and 175 pounds, but he has fought at the middleweight division just last year which resulted in a unification win against Daniel Jacobs. Facing Alvarez is something that Spence Jr. has mentioned in the past, but with the unwanted presence of COVID-19 still alive and well, the Dallas product doesn’t see their matchup unfolding until the world gets back to normal.

“That would be huge for the Cowboys’ stadium when we’re back to 100 percent capacity. That’s another mega-fight which I could have. I could have a lot of mega-fights.”

The number of mega showdowns the southpaw could have in his near future are almost endless. But standing in the way of this one, in particular, is roughly 13 pounds. With that being said, the big frame of Spence Jr. would make the transition to 160 pounds a smooth one.

“It takes quite a few pounds to get down to 147. I wouldn’t have any problems fighting at 160. But, at the end of the day, it’s down to the guys in suits.”