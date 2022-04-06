Listen Now:  
Errol Spence Jr. On Yordenis Ugas: “I Gotta Beat Him To Get Terence Crawford”

Posted on 04/06/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Errol Spence Jr. has heard the conversations loud and clear for the past few years now.

Although many believe that the unified welterweight star is the best fighter in the division, there are an equal number of fans who are under the assumption that Terence Crawford, actually holds that distinction.

With both 147 pounders jockeying for the top position, Spence Jr. remains optimistic that they will finally share the ring in the near future to settle the debate.

“I think so,” said Spence Jr. during an interview with Ray Flores. “I’m hopeful that it can happen.”

After becoming the first man to stop Shawn Porter in November of 2021, Crawford has made his feelings well known that he would love nothing more than to face Spence Jr. next.

All along, regardless of Crawford’s public callouts, Spence Jr. remained mostly mum. But, despite being reticent, Spence Jr. has remained true to his original words. Several years ago, the Dallas native stated that he would first place his attention on adding the WBC and WBA championships to his IBF trinket, before focusing on Crawford’s WBO belt.

Presently, with Crawford becoming an official free agent, Spence Jr. is of the belief that a showdown between them can finally come to fruition. Nevertheless, Yordenis Ugas, the current WBA 147 pound titlist, serves as the biggest impediment to said matchup.

On April 16th, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, both Ugas and Spence Jr. will face off in a three-belt unification. Yet, in spite of his impending matchup against Ugas, Spence Jr. has been bombarded with nonstop questions regarding Crawford.

While Spence Jr. is frothing over the possibility of adding the black and gold belt of Ugas to his ever-growing collection, their showdown represents more than just an opportunity to add another world title to his trophy case. More than anything, a victory over Ugas, Spence Jr. believes, will open the doors to some of the biggest fights in the sport of boxing.

“Not looking past Ugas at all. That’s my main priority. That’s the guy I have to look at because I gotta beat him to get Terence Crawford or anybody else. I wanna get the third belt and become undisputed so that’s my ultimate goal. I gotta get past this test so I’m not looking past Ugas at all.”

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

