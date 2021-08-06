Errol Spence Jr. Eager To Get His Hands On Manny Pacquiao: “I Can Definitely Punish A Legend”

By: Hans Themistode

Errol Spence Jr. had just finished putting his doubters to rest.

After being flung from his vehicle during a horrific car wreck in October of 2019, the Dallas native listened closely as both fans and pundits alike doubted his ability to make a successful return to the ring. The unified welterweight titlist quickly quieted any questions of his capabilities with a one-sided beating of former two-division world champion, Danny Garcia.

As Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) sat back and enjoyed his victory, his phone rang not long after. On the other line was an opportunity of a lifetime as he was informed that Manny Pacquiao was interested in facing him. Just a few short months later, it was revealed that the two would face off on August 21st, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With their contest just a few weeks away, the powerful southpaw took the time to show appreciation.

“I’m very gracious to be in this position,” said Spence Jr. during an interview with Kate Abdo.

At the age of 31, Spence Jr. has quietly built one of the more impressive resumes in all of boxing. Wins over the previously mentioned Danny Garcia, coupled with victories over Shawn Porter, Mikey Garcia, Lamont Peterson and Kell Brook, have all netted Spence Jr. fame, notoriety and of course, world titles.

Still, despite the names he’s conquered throughout his career, Spence Jr. doesn’t bat an eye when asked where a matchup against someone the caliber of Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) ranks on his resume.

“This is definitely a defining fight in my career. He’s a future Hall of Famer and legend in the sport.”

Pacquiao’s long list of accomplishments is only accentuated by his most recent trip to the ring. In July of 2019, a 40-year-old Pacquiao faced off against a then undefeated titleholder in Keith Thurman.

After sending his man to the canvas in the opening round, Pacquiao brawled his way to a split decision victory. Watching from his ringside seat, Spence Jr.’s reverence for Pacquiao only grew. With that said, no matter how much love and admiration the Dallas product has for the future Hall of Famer, his face turns dead serious as he reveals the damage he intends on dishing out come August 21st.

“I can definitely punish a legend. Once the bell rings, the respect basically goes out the window. I’m the king of 147.”