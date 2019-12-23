Edgar Berlanga Sits Down With Boxing Insider Radio to Discuss His Bright Future

By: Hans Themistode

Overtime usually means one thing in the working community, more money.

In the case of a professional boxer however, whether the contest goes the distance or ends quickly, they get paid the same.

If you had the choice to get paid the same amount to work either an eight hour shift or a five minute one, you, just like everyone else would choose the latter.

Undefeated Middleweight prospect Edgar Berlanga has grown accustomed to quick nights at the office. He sat down with Boxing Insider Radio to discuss his latest knockout win and how he plans on living up to the lofty expectations that are being placed on his career.

Edgar Berlanga might be just 22 years of age, but with his penchant for knockouts, he has quickly gained a ton of attention.

On December 14th, at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, Berlanga made it look easy against Cesar Nunez. It was the 13th contest of his career and the 13th straight first round knockout.

As body after body hits the canvas, the name Felix Trinidad has floated around in terms of a comparison.

“It’s a blessing that everybody is comparing me to him,” said Berlanga. “It’s obviously because I’m doing something good so I’m just going to continue to do what I’m doing.”

To help his career continue on the right track, Berlanga has cut no corners and has recently brought aboard Andre Rozier who has helped shape the careers of several world champions. His decision to bring Rozier onboard has already proved to be a wise one as he helped lead Berlanga to his victory on the 14th of December.

“It’s just about getting the experience. Andre has been there already. He’s been at that level so I know there won’t be an issue with him getting me to that level. The first week that I got with him I was flown out to California to help Sergiy Derevyancheko get ready for the Golovkin fight. That was just a blessing in disguise because I just got with the man and he is already putting me in a position to get so much experience at such a young age.”

The relationship between Berlanga and Rozier might be going smoothly, but he soon found out that Rozier is a no nonsense sort of trainer.

“He was telling me to throw a jab the whole fight and I did not throw a single jab so he told me hey you didn’t throw any jabs, get down and gimme 20 push ups right now.”

Instead of complaining about having to do 20 push ups even after a spectacular win, Berlanga simply got down and did what he was told. His huge six feet one inch frame might be imposing on the outside, but on the inside, he is simply a student of the game and wants to continue to get better.

The sport of boxing has a tendency of attacking people like Berlanga. With his highlight reel knockouts and popularity soaring, the game has a way of chewing you up and spitting you out.

To help avoid any distractions he could face on his way to championship gold, not only has Berlanga signed with manager Keith Connolly, but he is also guided by one of the biggest names in the entire world.

“I signed with one of the best advisors/managers in the game right now. He’s going to take me to another level financially. Now I can focus on training and winning a fight instead of worrying about the business side. Not only is it great having Connolly but also Fat Joe. He is apart of my family now. It’s crazy that I can just get him on the phone now if I need him. He tells me to stay in a straight line and don’t get sidetracked by the women, jewelry, money, cars and just to stay focused. I try not to fall in love with that stuff because it’s here today and gone tomorrow.”

At this point, Berlanga is still in the infancy stages of his career, yet something seems tells me he is someone to keep an eye on.