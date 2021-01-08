Eddy Reynoso: “Saul Has Been Fighting Better Fighters Than Terence Crawford”

By: Hans Themistode

There’s been a bit of a debate taking place amongst boxing fans, pundits and even boxers themselves. Depending on whom is asked, the question of who is the best fighter pound for pound will generate a different answer.

For the most part, there are two names at the top of the list. Canelo Alvarez would be one and the other is current WBO welterweight belt holder Terence Crawford. Although the three-division titlist has been lauded for his skills in the ring, trainer/manager of Alvarez in Eddy Reynoso believes that in terms of competition and overall accomplishments, Alvarez should be given the nod over him every single time.

“Saul has been fighting better fighters than Terence Crawford, and that’s what really counts,” said Reynoso to boxingscene.com. “Crawford has not yet accomplished what Canelo has.”

The aforementioned accomplishments of Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) took another step forward following his latest victory. Just a few short weeks ago, the Mexican native picked up another world title. This time, at the expense of previously undefeated Callum Smith. In front of a socially distanced crowd at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, Alvarez stripped Smith of both his WBA and Ring magazine super-middleweight titles in dominant fashion.

It’s wins such as those, coupled with his victories in three separate weight classes over the course of one calendar year, that has Reynoso scratching his head whenever Alvarez isn’t listed as the number one pound for pound fighter in the world.

If given a truth serum however, Reynoso believes that even the most devoted opposers of Alvarez would have no choice but to acknowledge him as the best fighter in the world.

“Saul is accomplishing feats that no one else has had before in boxing. He’s cemented his career and legacy. That’s why he’s the best, pound for pound. The politics of anti-Canelo people is the reason why he’s not No. 1 on some lists. If anti-Canelo people were to vote with their guts, I would acknowledge it.”