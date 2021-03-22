Listen Now:  
Eddy Reynoso: “For Me, Terence Crawford Is Better Than Spence”

Posted on 03/22/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Like most of the boxing world, Eddy Reynoso, trainer of pound for pound star Canelo Alvarez, finds a matchup between WBO welterweight belt holder Terence Crawford and unified champion Errol Spence Jr. very intriguing.

The two have long been considered the best at 147 pounds but have yet to sit down at the negotiating table to work on a deal. Regardless of the pent up demand for their showdown, both sides are far and away from making their dream bout a reality.

Although Reynoso views them both as extremely skilled and accomplished fighters, Crawford ranks slightly higher in his mind.

“For me, Terence Crawford is the better fighter than Spence,” said Reynoso during an interview with Little Giant Boxing. “He has more abilities and is more talented.”

Recently, both Spence Jr. and Crawford were spotted in Dallas Texas as they attended the clash between Maurice Hooker and Vergil Ortiz Jr. Although Crawford rooted Hooker on, he watched as his fellow stablemate fell at the hands of Ortiz Jr. via seventh-round stoppage.

Immediately following the bout, Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) was asked by reporter Chris Mannix on the possibility of a matchup between himself and Spence Jr. finally coming to fruition. Not amused by the question, Crawford turned to Mannix and told him that he is moving past their showdown.

“I’m not worried about Errol Spence anymore,” said Crawford. “I already told everybody that fight is history for me.”

Along those same lines, when Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) was asked, he appeared unenthusiastic about their contest as well.

“It’ll happen I guess,” said Spence Jr. during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “We’ll see.”

While Reynoso would love to see them square off in the ring, he’s currently occupied as he works with both Alvarez and former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

In the case of Alvarez, he’ll look to add the belt of WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders to his collection on May 8th. As for Ruiz Jr., Reynoso is working him back into shape as he takes on Chris Arreola next month in his first fight since losing his heavyweight titles to Anthony Joshua roughly a year and a half ago.

Leave a Comment

