Eddie Hearn On Gennadiy Golovkin’s Future: “He Will Fight Charlo, He Will Fight Munguia And He Will Fight Andrade”

By: Hans Themistode

The sole focus of IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin is mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta. Yet, for roughly three years now, Golovkin has placed all of his energy in taking on multiple division titlist Canelo Alvarez.

But with two fights shared between the pair in 2017 and 2018, fans of the long-reigning middleweight champion would like to see him step into the ring with the other notable names in the division, including WBC belt holder Jermall Charlo, WBO titlist Demetrius Andrade or to a lesser extent, a matchup with Jaime Munguia.

For promoter Eddie Hearn, discussing what’s next is difficult considering the undefeated Szeremeta, whom Golovkin will face this weekend, is as motivated as ever. Still, Hearn understands the pent up frustration that boxing fans have displayed. Rest assured, the long time promoter not only expect’s Golovkin to take on his fellow champions, but he also guaranteed it.

“The ultimate challenge that he wants to accept next is Canelo Alvarez but he’s just focused on Szeremeta,” said Hearn on a media conference call. “I believe his resume stands as the best middleweight in the world but he will fight Charlo, he will fight Munguia and he will fight Andrade if the Canelo Alvarez fight doesn’t present itself.”

At the age of 38, Golovkin would appear to be closer to the end of his career, more so than the beginning. Thoughts of him slipping came into question following his most recent bout. In what many were expecting to be a one-sided fight, Golovkin struggled mightily with perennial contender Sergey Derevyanchenko late last year. While the Kazakhstan native managed to eek out a victory, the closeness of it left fans counting the days until he decides to hang up the gloves.

The reactions following their contest though, are completely over-exaggerated according to Hearn. Not only does he believe Golovkin isn’t slowing down any time soon, but he is also under the impression that he will prove his doubters wrong in the near future.

“It was only because the Derevyanchenko fight was close that people start questioning is Gennadiy at the latter end of his career, I think not. The pleasure of working with Gennadiy Golovkin is he’ll never turn his back down on an opportunity or challenge. I think he is extremely motivated to go and fight anyone.”

Throughout the near 15 year career of Golovkin, he has carried a pen and paper as he has scratched off virtually every name on his hit list. Even at the age of 38, Golovkin’s list is still a long one. But first thing’s first, he must scratch off Szeremeta’s name before he reaches the others.

“There’s a list of fighters that he wants to fight and they do include those names. He just has to get through Friday night first.”