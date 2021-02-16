Eddie Hearn On Canelo Alvarez: “Billy Joe Saunders On May The 8th Then He Wants To Go And Fight Caleb Plant”

By: Hans Themistode

Canelo Alvarez tends to give cliche answers at times.

Regardless of boxing fans having a strong idea as to who he is expected to fight next, Alvarez remains in the moment and always keeps his options open.

Case in point would be the Mexican star’s refusal to acknowledge that should he get past his mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim in less than two weeks, a fight with WBO super middleweight titlist Billy Joe Saunders is next on his boxing calendar.

One man, who has no problem revealing the future plans of Alvarez is promoter Eddie Hearn. And again, during a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Hearn spilled the beans on the 2021 fight schedule for Alvarez.

“Our deal with him is a two-fight deal,” explained Hearn. “The first is Avni Yildirim and subject to him winning and finalizing some minor stuff, Billy Joe Saunders on May the 8th. Then he wants to go and fight Caleb Plant.”

Alvarez, 30, by all accounts, is still a promotional free agent following his fallout with DAZN and promoter Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions. Meaning, unlike many of the top boxing names who are shackled to long-term deals and more times than not, are not afforded the opportunity to face the names that fans would like them to, i.e., Terence Crawford, Alvarez simply doesn’t have that issue.

Still, while Alvarez has shown absolutely no interest in signing his name to promotional deals, Hearn isn’t worried about his staying power with the pound-for-pound star. Simply put, don’t fix what isn’t broken.

“I don’t see it happening. We have a great relationship. We worked fantastically together for the Callum Smith fight and we actually have another big announcement coming with Canelo Alvarez next week for some more business together.”