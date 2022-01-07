Eddie Hearn Gives His Honest Thoughts On Daniel Jacobs: “If He Loses To John Ryder, That’s The End Of His Career”

By: Hans Themistode

Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Daniel Jacobs has always found his name near the top of the middleweight division. After watching his transient IBF title reign come to an end at the hands of Canelo Alvarez in 2019, Jacobs made the move to abandon the one weight class he’s known his entire career.

As of now, the New York native has enjoyed his newfound success as a super middleweight but his performances have left much to be desired. In December of 2020, Jacobs scored a fifth-round stoppage win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. In his next ring appearance, Jacobs was viewed as a heavy favorite against fringe contender Gabriel Rosado. Yet, despite the backing of the betting public, Jacobs struggled mightily with the Philadelphia native. While he would ultimately go on to pick up the split decision win, Jacobs has been embroiled in controversy as many believe Rosado was given a raw deal.

With two victories at 168 pounds now under his belt, Jacobs is set to return to the ring against John Ryder. The two are officially set to square off on February 12th, at Alexandra Palace in London.

Although Jacobs has enjoyed a long and fruitful career, according to promoter Eddie Hearn, if the former two-time middleweight champion fails to live up to his normally lofty standards, it could mean the light at the end of his boxing tunnel is within striking distance.

“For Danny Jacobs, it’s must win,” said Hearn during an interview with Matchroom Boxing. “If he loses in London to John Ryder, I think that’s the end of his career.”

For the 33-year-old Ryder, he’ll look to put further distance between himself and what he believes was a robbery during his showdown against Callum Smith in 2019. Despite Smith being tabbed as head and shoulders above his man, the former WBA 168 pound titlist was given all he could handle. Although Smith managed to retain his world title, Ryder was incredulous with the final result.

Since his controversial defeat, Ryder has reeled off two consecutive victories, including a fifth-round stoppage win over Jozef Jurko in September of 2021.

Presently, considering his recent form, Ryder will saunter into his showdown against Jacobs extremely confident. Still, while Hearn views Ryder as a live dog, he urges the super middleweight contender to look past the lackluster performance of Jacobs and take the former titleholder seriously.

“Danny Jacobs performance against Rosado was under par but Danny Jacobs is an elite super middleweight. He’s a world-class fighter and he’ll be looking to make a big statement. John Ryder will need to produce the performance of his career to beat Daniel Jacobs.”