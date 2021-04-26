Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Eddie Hearn: “Eubank vs Andrade, I Like This Fight”

Posted on 04/26/2021

By: Hans Themistode

For the past few years, promoter Eddie Hearn has had front row tickets to watch Demetrius Andrade fight in the ring. Normally, oftentimes pretty early, Hearn would simply shake his head as the WBO middleweight belt holder outclasses his opponents.

Roughly one week ago, Hearn shook his head once again as Andrade cruised to a unanimous decision victory against a game but clearly overmatched Liam Williams. Immediately following the win, Hearn called for a showdown between Andrade and WBC belt holder, Jermall Charlo. The two have gone back and forth for years but haven’t been able to come to an agreement behind the scenes for their contest to become a reality.

Although Charlo or IBF titlist Gennadiy Golovkin would be his first choice, Hearn could steer Andrade towards a top contender for a high-profile fight instead.

“Eubank vs Andrade, I like this fight,” said Hearn while on Instagram live.

Eubank Jr., 31, currently holds the WBA interim middleweight crown following a somewhat fortunate win against Matt Korobov in December of 2019. The Russian native appeared to win the opening round between the pair but was forced to throw in the towel following a shoulder injury in the second.

Since then, Eubank Jr. (29-2, 22 KOs) has sat idly on the sidelines. He’ll look to work off a bit of ring rust when he returns this Saturday night against fringe contender Marcus Morrison. For the British product, he’s expressed a desire to face all of the top names in the division, most specifically, Eubank Jr. is targeting a showdown against WBA full titleholder, Ryota Murata.

His plans to dethrone Murata, however, could become sidetracked if Hearn has it his way. The longtime promoter doesn’t want to put too much of his focus on the possibility of Andrade and Eubank Jr. stepping into the ring against one another. But, if the British native takes care of business come Saturday night, he’ll give it more thought.

“Let’s see what happens on Saturday with Chris Eubank but I have no problem bringing Andrade to the U.K. to fight Chris Eubank Jr. for the world title.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 42: Otto Wallin Interview, Tyson Holyfield Rumors
February 19th
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Billy Joe Saunders Suspicious Of Canelo Alvarez: "We Know There’s A lot Of Corruption"
April 20th
Jermall Charlo Brings In Mark Breland: "Welcome To The Lions Den"
April 21st
Shawn Porter Gives Andre Ward High Praise: “I Feel Like He’s A Goat But People Don’t Realize That"
April 22nd
Leo Santa Cruz: "(Mario) Barrios Is A Great Fighter, Gervonta Davis Wants To Prove Himself, I Think That's A Great Fight"
April 19th
Liam Williams: "I Believe Demetrius (Andrade) is Probably The Best Of The World Champions"
April 21st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY