Eddie Hearn: “Champions Are Supposed To Fight Champions, Jermall Charlo Is Fighting, Ummm I Can’t Remember His Name”

By: Hans Themistode

Once again, promoter Eddie Hearn sat back in awe as he witnessed Demetrius Andrade do what he does best, dominate. The current WBO middleweight world champion was pushed more than usual against top contender Liam Williams. However, he was able to take care of business at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida late last night.

With another subpar name now plastered to the resume of Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs), Hearn was fuming following the win.

Over the past few years, Hearn has tried on numerous occasions to stage a contest between both Andrade and current WBC middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo. Yet, no matter how hard he tries and no matter how much money he throws in the face of Charlo, he continues to look the other way.

The Houston native’s refusal to fight Andrade makes no sense to the promoter, especially considering the newly announced opponent that Charlo will be facing

“Champions are supposed to fight champions,” said Hearn following Andrade’s win. “Jermall Charlo is fighting, ummm I can’t remember his name.”

The forgotten name of Charlo’s next opponent by Hearn is fringe contender Juan Macias Montiel. The two are slated to face off on June 19th, at a yet to be determined site. In the opinion of Hearn, Montiel simply follows a disturbing pattern for Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs). While the pugnacious knockout artist claims that he wants to unify the division, he has yet to show interest in making their contest become a reality.

If Charlo needs someone to emulate, he should look no further than his very own twin brother, Jermell Charlo, who is already a unified champion at 154 pounds and will look to become the undisputed king when he takes on WBO belt holder Brian Castano on July 17th.

“His brother is doing a great job, he’s going for it in the division fighting champions. I don’t know what he’s (Jermall Charlo) doing. If he doesn’t want to fight on DAZN, we’ve made him a massive offer. Demetrius will go and fight on FOX. It’s not a problem.”

More than anything, Hearn is seemingly growing frustrated with his inability to land a big fight for the undefeated southpaw. Although there is a long list of fighters that Hearn would love to throw Andrade in with, possibly none would be bigger than a showdown between Andrade and Charlo.

“Jermall Charlo against Demetrius Andrade is a big, big fight. It’s two great American world champions. Why are the champions not looking to fight Demetrius Andrade.”