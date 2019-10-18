Deontay Wilder Issues Warning to Former NFL Player Brandon Marshall

By: Sean Crose

When news broke of former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall trying his hand at boxing, it was a surprising one. Marshall, who stands at 6 feet 5 inches and weighs roughly 245 pounds, certainly has the size to cause damage in the Heavyweight division. The question is, does he have the skills?

It is difficult to answer that question. Marshall spent over a decade in the NFL where he had loads of success. Six Pro Bowl appearances, several All-Pro team selections and numerous NFL records, including grabbing 21 passes in a game. Simply put, he has carved out what many would consider to be a hall of fame level career.

For as big, strong and dominant as he was on the football field, that doesn’t mean that it will translate into a boxing ring. Still, Marshall is trying his hand in the squared circle. Just a few months ago, Marshall wasted no time in calling out the biggest names in the division.

“Joshua, Wilder, Ortiz, Fury. All y’all boys can get it,” said Marshall. “Y’all not tough and y’all not strong. Where I come from and what I’ve been through in my life, I’m built for this. I’ll see you next May.”

It’s clear that a professional career in boxing is the route Marshall is going. It isn’t everyday that Wilder gets called out from anyone. Let alone someone who has no experience at all in the sport of boxing. The WBC Heavyweight champion heard the remarks of Marshall and surprisingly, he didn’t seem offended by the call out.

Wilder issued a peaceful message to Marshall, but one that was filled with a warning at the very end.

“Brandon Marshall, I love you baby,” said Wilder. “Thank you for being a big fan of boxing but stay a fan baby. If you were built for this, you would have chosen this before football. This is a different lifestyle. You don’t play this. You don’t come in here because you got motivated because you got some inspiration to come and do this. The ones that do this, come from the pits of hell baby. We have no options. We don’t have a plan B, so she pregnant baby, but hey I wish you nothing but love and nothing but success. Many blessings your way and who knows. I always say speak it, believe it and receive it and it’s yours so you keep thinking that way and keep speaking your shit and one day, you’ll have to back it up, but until then, many blessings baby. Love.”

Marshall has officially gotten the attention of the hard hitting belt holder. For now, the former NFL Star seems poised to make his Heavyweight debut sometime in 2020.

The grit and determination he has placed on display during his illustrious NFL career cannot be denied. However, he might want to think about slowing his role. If he continues to call out Wilder and the other current champions in the division, he might just get his wish granted.