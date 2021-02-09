Demetrius Andrade Warns Jermell Charlo: “Come And Test Me For Real”

By: Hans Themistode

Hate is a strong word to use. But for unified Jr middleweight titlist Jermell Charlo, that’s exactly how he feels about Demetrius Andrade.

“F*k Andrade,” said Charlo during an Instagram Live. “I hate Andrade, he’s a btch.”

From the moment both men have crossed each other’s path, there has been a genuine dislike for one another. At one point, the pair appeared to be on their way to knocking each other’s heads off as a bout agreement was agreed to in 2014.

However, their showdown fell through due to financial reasons. Since then, they’ve gone their separate ways. For Charlo, the Houstonian is in possession of three of the four titles at 154 pounds and has established himself as the man to beat in the division. As for Andrade, he’s currently in the midst of his own title reign one weight class higher.

Although Andrade is presently focused on luring some of the bigger names into the ring with him, he would have no problem with taking on Charlo. Provided of course, he moved up in weight.

“We can fight right now,” said Andrade. “Come up to 160. I’m not making 154 no more, I done put some weight on.”

Regardless of the not so kind things Charlo had to say about Andrade, the Rhode Island native has noticed something about his long time rival. In short, the aggressive tone he places on display online is far and away different when Andrade is actually within arms distance.

“When we see each other, that energy don’t come across the line. Come get it, jump the line. Come and test me for real.”

The words spewed by Andrade could easily be misconstrued. With the amount of vitriol Charlo has towards him, a street fight could break out at any moment when they happen to be in the same vicinity.

While Andrade wouldn’t back down from one, he certainly doesn’t want to entice one either. Prior to any blows being landed from either man, Andrade rather a signed contract slide across his desk followed by a substantial deposit into his bank account before things get physical.

“I’ll fight you and get paid but I’m not about to street fight you.”