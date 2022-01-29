Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Demetrius Andrade Vs. Zach Parker In Play For WBO Interim Super Middleweight Title

Posted on 01/29/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxin

Promoter Eddie Hearn rolled his eyes and shrugged his shoulders when the news officially broke a few weeks ago.

With WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade desperate for a big fight, Hearn attempted to petition both the WBO and WBC sanctioning bodies to enforce a showdown between Andrade and WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo.

Despite Hearn’s request, Andrade was instead mandated to face Janibek Alikmhanuly. Though Hearn respects the overall skills of the Kazakhstan power puncher, the longtime promoter revealed that Andrade could opt to move up to 168 pounds to pursue a showdown against undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez. Now, it appears as though Andrade will take his talents eight pounds north.

The WBO sanctioning body has officially acquiesced to Andrade’s desires, ordering two interim bouts. The current middleweight champion will now look to face off against England’s undefeated Zach Parker for the interim 168 pound title. As for Alimkhanuly, he’ll square off against fellow highly ranked contender Esquiva Falcao for the interim 160 pound crown.

Should Andrade emerge successful in his bid to snag the super middleweight interim title, he’ll find himself in an ideal position to land a marquee showdown against Mexico’s Alvarez.

If, however, Andrade does enter the winners circle against Parker, that doesn’t mean he’ll be immediately granted a contest against Alvarez. Presently, as first reported by Mike Coppinger of ESPN, Alvarez is mulling over multiple deals that could see him face off against either WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol, or former longtime rival Gennadiy Golovkin.

Ultimately, Andrade won’t be given much time to see if a showdown against Alvarez will come to fruition, as the WBO sanctioning body will need a hasty response for his next move.

“Please be advised that the parties herein are granted 10-days upon issuing this order to commence negotiations for the subject matter bout and reach an agreement,” said Luis Batista-Salas, chairman of the WBO Championship Committee. “If an agreement is not reached within the time prescribed, purse bid proceedings will be ordered according to WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Paulie Malignaggi On Gervonta Davis: “Very Good Fighter But He Is Not A World Champion In Multiple Weight Classes”
January 25th
With Her Spark Returning, Heather Hardy Has Her Eyes Set On Championship Glory
January 25th
Gary Russell Jr. Opens Up On Mark Magsayo Pre-fight Injury: “During The Fight, I’m Sure People Will Be Able To See Something”
January 22nd
An Injured Gary Russell Jr Loses His Crown To Mark Magsayo
January 23rd
Paulie Malignaggi Views Terence Crawford As A Nearly Flawless Fighter: "It’s Really Hard To Pick A Mistake In His Style"
January 23rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend