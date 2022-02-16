Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Demetrius Andrade Still Aiming For Gennadiy Golovkin Showdown: “GGG We Looking For You Bro”

Posted on 02/16/2022

By: Hans Themistode

There are a handful of fighters that Demetrius Andrade would love to get his hands on.

The current WBO middleweight titlist has climbed to the summit of every rooftop imaginable and screamed the names Jermall Charlo and Canelo Alvarez. While showdowns against both men have failed to materialize, Andrade is now turning his attention to another fighter he’s been longing to lure into the ring.

“GGG we looking for you bro,” said Andrade to Tru School Sports. “Come on big drama show, let’s go.”

Golovkin, 39, has mostly turned a blind eye to Andrade and his brazen callouts. Presently, the current IBF middleweight belt holder is placing his attention elsewhere. First, the future Hall of Famer is anxious to truncate the title reign WBA titlist, Ryota Murata. The two were originally scheduled to face off on December 29th in 2021, in Murata’s homeland of Japan. 

But, due to the unrelenting COVID-19 variant, which forced Japan to implement new travel restrictions that prevented foreigners from entering, their contest was placed on ice. Although the pair haven’t officially agreed to a new date, Hearn recently revealed that he expects them to square off sometime in the Spring. 

Even if Golovkin were to successfully rip away Murata’s world title, Andrade may still be left out in the cold. Just a few short weeks ago, Hearn extended a two-fight offer to Alvarez that would see the super middleweight titlist face off against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, followed up by a third installment against Golovkin. 

In the meanwhile, Andrade has his own business to attend to. Despite proudly defending his WBO crown successfully five times, Andrade is on the verge of dropping said title, as he pursues his third trinket in as many weight classes. 

The Rhode Island native has now fixated his sights on undefeated British super middleweight contender, Zach Parker. The two are currently locked in intense negotiations. Should they strike a deal, their upcoming showdown would be for the vacant WBO super middleweight crown, placing the winner in the mandated position to face undisputed champion, Canelo Alvarez. 

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
EP 51: "Sugar" Ray Leonard
June 22nd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Daniel Jacobs Is Eager To Run Things Back With Canelo Alvarez At Super Middleweight: "I Wouldn’t Be Drained Of Weight"
February 10th
Shawn Porter Stands Behind “Overrated” Jaron Ennis Comments: “I Said What I Said”
February 9th
Erickson Lubin Vs. Sebastian Fundora Reportedly Set For April 9th
February 10th
Eddy Reynoso: "A Final Decision Has Not Been Reached" Regarding Canelo's Next Move
February 10th
George Kambosos Jr. Reportedly Set To Return June 5th In Australia, Vasiliy Lomachenko Emerges As Frontrunner
February 15th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend