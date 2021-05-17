Demetrius Andrade On Canelo Alvarez Refusing To Fight Him: “You Can Give People The Opportunity To Make A Legacy But I Can’t Do That?”

By: Hans Themistode

Reality is slowly setting in for Demetrius Andrade. The current WBO middleweight belt holder has always had an eye on a showdown against Canelo Alvarez. Following the Mexican native’s recent win over Billy Joe Saunders roughly a week and a half ago, Andrade took it upon himself to crash the post-fight presser.

In a playful yet serious tone, Andrade congratulated Alvarez on the win and asked him when he would be given the opportunity to face him. Seemingly annoyed with his presence, Alvarez savagely lashed out at Andrade.

“Get the fuck out of here,” said Alvarez. “You are a horrible fighter, horrible fighter. You are never going to get the fight.”

Demetrius Andrade crashes Canelo’s post fight presser and gets cursed out! pic.twitter.com/m90l1mjd7Y — Boxing Insider.com (@BoxingInsider) May 9, 2021

As the curse words between both men continued, Andrade was escorted out of the building by security. Having had several days to digest the words of Alvarez, Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs) simply can’t understand why everyone else is getting the opportunity to prove themselves on the biggest stage while he’s forced to sit on the sidelines.

“He’s a coward,” said Andrade during an interview on the Ak and Barak show. “That’s some coward shit. You can give people the opportunity to fight and get in there and make a name for themselves, make a legacy but I can’t do that?”

No matter how badly Andrade would love to get Alvarez in the ring, the 30-year-old is fully focused on a unification showdown against Caleb Plant. A win for the Mexican star would allow him to become the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time.

By and large, the resume of Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) is viewed as one of the best in all of boxing. In the case of Andrade, on the other hand, the Rhode native knows he hasn’t shared the ring with many of the top names. Although he won’t fulminate with anyone in defense of his level of opposition, Andrade is left incredulous when he compares his accomplishments and skillset, to several opponents that Alvarez has recently stepped into the ring against.

“If you look at my record, okay but what did Billy Joe do to get that fight? You’ll go in there and fight Rocky Fielding but what has he done for the sport of boxing. What about (Avni) Yildirim? What has he done for the sport of boxing?”

With Alvarez digging his heels behind his refusal to face Andrade, the former two-division titlist is seemingly running out of ideas. Although he’s tried on several occasions, promoter Eddie Hearn continues to pace up and down his office when trying to land a big fight for Andrade.

On several occasions, Hearn has stated that he has attempted to drag several high-caliber fighters into the ring with Andrade including, Gennadiy Golovkin and Jermall Charlo. Now, with Alvarez also completely taking himself out of the mix, Hearn expressed his level of frustration.

“Demetrius Andrade is the most difficult fighter I’ve ever had to make a fight for,” said Hearn during an interview with BoxingInsider.com. “By far.”