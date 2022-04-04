Demetrius Andrade: “I’m Not Afraid To Do Whatever It Takes To Make Sure That I Become A Hall Of Famer”

By: Hans Themistode

Demetrius Andrade’s time as a 160 pounder didn’t go exactly the way he originally envisioned it.

After winning the vacant WBO crown against Walter Kautondokwa in 2018, Andrade believed that his path to big-time fights, and even bigger bags of cash, was a clear one. However, with the Rhode Island native spending much of his three-plus year title reign fighting relative unknowns, Andrade realized it was time to move on.

With another failed attempt to lure WBC middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo into the ring, Andrade was incredulous as he was mandated to defend his gold trinket against dangerous but unheralded opponent, Janibek Alimkhanualy. Instead of abiding by the rules of the governing body, Andrade has decided to try his hand at 168 pounds.

For his super middleweight coming out party, the former two-division world titlist will take on undefeated Brit, Zach Parker, for the WBO interim title on May 21st. Although Andrade has normally fought on neutral ground, he’ll face Parker in his backyard at Pride Park Stadium in the United Kingdom.

Despite the circumstances, Andrade has no issue with swapping fists against Parker several miles away from home. In fact, if Andrade is who he says he is, picking up the win on foreign territory should be no big deal.

“Who am I to say I’m the best if I can’t go over to someone else’s backyard and give them an ole ass whopping,” said Andrade during a recent press conference. “He hasn’t seen anything like this before.”

In the 27-year-old Parker, his eyes remain locked on the WBO interim crown that will be on the line come fight night. Nevertheless, in the case of Andrade, while he’s anxious to re-wrap his waist with gold, doing so isn’t his only motivation.

At the age of 34, Andrade looks back on his still growing career both proudly and unsatisfied. Having won world titles in multiple weight classes, Andrade has seemingly checked every box that he’s wanted to accomplish in the sport of boxing.

However, once Andrade officially hangs up his gloves, he hopes that with his past accomplishments and what he has ahead of him, his legacy will leave an indelible mark in the sport which will lead to his immortalization.

“I been all over the world plenty of times and this is nothing new to me. I’m ready to show and ready to make my mark. I’m not afraid to do whatever it takes to make sure that I become a Hall of Famer and have my own legacy.”