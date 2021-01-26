Demetrius Andrade Gives A Hint As To Who He Wants Next: “Anybody Name That Starts With C And Ends With An O”

By: Hans Themistode

Demetrius Andrade usually wastes no time whenever a microphone is present. The effervescent middleweight belt holder has continually called out the best of the best in not only his weight class but also at Jr middleweight and super middleweight as well.

While Andrade carries around with him a mile-long list containing names that he would love to share the ring, he refrains from calling them out directly for the moment. Instead, the 32-year-old leaves an obvious hint as to who is at the top of his wishlist.

“Anybody name that starts with C and ends with an O,” said Andrade on his social media account.

For those struggling to figure out who Andrade is referring to, that would be current WBC middleweight belt holder Jermall Charlo and multiple division champion and current WBC, WBA and Ring magazine super middleweight titlist Canelo Alvarez.

Although Andrade has always found himself in the mix for a possible showdown with both belt holders, he has failed to secure them. With that being said, the Rhode Island native appeared to be on his way to finalizing a deal with Alvarez near the end of 2019. Earlier in the year, Alvarez unified middleweight titles with then IBF champion Daniel Jacobs.

The win for the Mexican native allowed him to wrap a third 160-pound title around his waist. The last however, was still safely tucked away under Andrade’s arm. During numerous interviews, trainer/manager of Alvarez in Eddy Reynoso claimed that the pound for pound star would attempt to become an undisputed champion in the division. That in turn, meant that Andrade would finally get his wish.

That, of course, never came to fruition as Alvarez instead opted to move up two divisions to take on then WBO light heavyweight titlist Sergey Kovalev. His decision may have boosted his career to new heights but for Andrade, he was left in the dust.

In addition to Alvarez leaving him at the alter, Andrade becomes belligerent when mentioning Jermall Charlo. Despite offering what he believes was a healthy sum of money to face the Houston native, Charlo chose to take on other names instead.

In short, Andrade is apoplectic at what he believes are fights that should have happened by now.

“Charlo, we offered you seven million dollars to fight, he turned it down. Canelo, DAZN offered you five million more and you went to go fight Kovalev instead of unifying the division at 160 pounds. I’m ready.”