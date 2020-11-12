David Benavidez Urges Caleb Plant To Forget Canelo Showdown: “You Talk All That Shit, You Gotta Come Show Me”

By: Hans Themistode

For years now, IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant and former WBC belt holder David Benavidez have thrown shots at each other over social media. Fans however, would love to see both fighters throw blows inside of the ring.

After surfacing as one of the top candidates for a showdown with Canelo Alvarez, Plant (20-0, 12 KOs) has expressed an interest in making that matchup happen later on this year. Yet, with there reportedly not being enough time to promote an event of that magnitude, Alvarez now appears to be on the verge of inking a contract to face off against WBA belt holder Callum Smith instead.

Plant, not pleased with the recent developments, turned to social media to post an image of a wolf devouring another animal with the caption: “Put a fucking date on it and let me pull up and do my thing. I’m ready this year. Whenever, wherever.”

Despite his pleas, Plant appears to be on the outside looking in, at least for the time being. If however, the IBF belt holder still wants a high profile matchup, then Benavidez (23-0, 20 KOs) would love to face him.

“You talk all that shit you gotta come show me,” said Benavidez on his social media account. “We ain’t running from nobody.”

Plant, 28, was last seen inside of the ring in mid-February against fringe contender Vincent Feigenbutz. Plant toyed with his man before ending the night in the tenth round. The win for the Nashville, Tennessee native marked the second of his title reign. For Benavidez though, the soon to be 23 year old has had numerous title reigns truncated.

After winning the vacant strap against Ronald Gavril via split decision in 2017, Benavidez would win the immediate rematch more convincingly. Shortly after the contest, a suspension due to cocaine would see his victory short lived as he was suspended for four months and stripped of his title. He would return to the ring one year later and make short work of J’Leon Love and followed that up with a ninth round stoppage over Anthony Dirrell to win his title back.

Again, his reign was short lived, this time on the scales before his contest against Roamer Alexis Angulo. The forfeiture of his title though, hasn’t stopped the pugnacious knockout artist from calling out Plant for a showdown.

For the 23-year-old, his patience is growing thin.

“Let’s get this shit done I’m tired of waiting to fight you. Since you got so much balls why don’t you send that contract this way. Let’s finally give the people this fight.”