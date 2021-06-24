Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

David Benavidez To Jermall Charlo: “We Both Want Canelo, Let’s Earn The Shot At Him By Fighting Each Other”

Posted on 06/24/2021

By: Hans Themistode

David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo flat out don’t like each other. The two have spent the past several months throwing verbal haymakers at one another through social media and whenever a microphone is present.

Although Charlo campaigns at a lower weight class, the WBC middleweight titlist expressed a desire to go up in weight to face Benavidez. Yet, once the former two time super middleweight titlist openly took him up on his offer, Charlo seemingly backtracked, claiming that he wouldn’t face anyone under the age of 25 and also stating that if Benavidez wanted to fight him, he would have to squeeze down to the 160-pound limit.

While Benavidez and Charlo appear to be polar opposites with a clear disdain for one another, they do share one thing in common. The pursuit of a showdown against pound-for-pound star Canelo Alvarez. Although Charlo continues to lobby for the fight to take place next against the Mexican star, Benavidez has an idea.

“We both want Canelo,” said Benavidez on his Instagram account with a picture of himself and Charlo. “Let’s earn the shot at him by fighting each other. Winner gets Canelo, how about that?”

If Charlo was to take Benavidez up on his offer, the Houstonian will first have to rest up. Just this past weekend, the former two-division champion defended his WBC crown against Juan Macias Montiel. In what many believed would be a walk in the park, it was anything but that, as it turned into an absolute dog fight. Charlo had his hands full in front of his hometown Houston fans at the Toyota Center. Despite the back and forth war, Charlo would walk away from their contest with hands raised in victory but was visibly beat up.

As for Benavidez, the 24-year-old made it look incredibly easy against Ronald Ellis in his most recent ring appearance, stopping him in the 11th round. Now, the Phoenix, Arizona native will look to send another body to the canvas when he takes on former 168-pound belt holder, Jose Uzcategui. The two are scheduled to get it on August 28th at a yet to be named venue.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Keith Thurman Compares The Punching Power Of Danny Garcia To Manny Pacquiao: "Nobody Hit Like Danny"
June 23rd
Canelo Alvarez Works The Corner Of Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. As He Stepped Into The Ring One Final Time
June 20th
Mikey Garcia: Spence Has "The Youth, The Size, And Skills" To Best Pacquiao
June 21st
Anthony Joshua: "At The End Of September Is When I’ll Be Taking On The Former Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion Of The World"
June 21st
John Riel Casimero: "(Naoya) Inoue, See You Soon, Easy Work"
June 21st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend