David Benavidez On Caleb Plant: “I Feel Like He’s Just A Weak Champion”

By: Hans Themistode

No matter how he tried, Caleb Plant just couldn’t end his night early.

When the current IBF super middleweight titlist took on former belt holder Caleb Truax on January 30th, Plant promised that he would deliver a knockout on the night. While that proved to be false, he did however, win every single round.

A peak audience of just over two million tuned in to watch the one-sided matchup. Amongst them, was former WBC champion, David Benavidez. Although he still isn’t a fan of Plant, he did acknowledge that the performance was a good one. With that said, Benavidez believes that his long-time rival failed to make a statement.

“It was a good performance,” said Benavidez during a recent interview with Fight Hype. “He did what he had to do. He landed everything that he had to land but when you’re a champion like that, you want to make a statement.

“Especially a guy over the hill like that, what is Truax, 39-years-old? He was getting hit with literally every shot and he had nothing to offer you. He didn’t come back with anything so it’s very disappointing if you’re a Caleb Plant fan. He goes out there and hits an old guy with everything and you still can’t stop him?”

Unlike Benavidez, who is known for leaving his opponents comatose, Plant is much more of a boxer. The Nashville Tennessee native may have a few stoppage victories under his belt but they come far and few between.

In the eyes of Benavidez though, Plant simply doesn’t have any power in his fists to cause much harm to anyone. In fact, the two-time belt holder doesn’t only believe Plant is feather fisted, no, he took things a step further.

“I feel like he’s just a weak champion.”

For several years now, Benavidez has attempted to lure Plant into the ring. His efforts however, have all been in vain as both sides haven’t come close to actual showdown. Currently, Benavidez is wrapping up his training camp as he prepares to take on fringe contender Ronald Ellis on March 13th.

As for Plant, on the other hand, he appears to be on his way to a unification showdown against Canelo Alvarez. First things first, of course, Alvarez must get past WBO titlist Billy Joe Saunders on May 8th. Should he do just that, a matchup between Alvarez and Plant is believed to be next.

If everything goes according to plan, all of the super-middleweight titles would be on the line in their showdown. But while Alvarez continues to be active, Benavidez doesn’t believe Plant will risk the biggest payday of his career and will instead, opt to sit on the sidelines until his number is called.

“I feel like he’s going to sit out until he gets that fight.”