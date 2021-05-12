Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

David Benavidez Doesn’t Like The Chances Of Caleb Plant Against Canelo Alvarez: “I Think Canelo Beats Him Easier Than He Did Billy Joe Saunders”

Posted on 05/12/2021

By: Hans Themistode

David Benavidez wasn’t entirely surprised that Canelo Alvarez defeated Billy Joe Saunders, but nevertheless, he was still impressed. The two faced off in a super middleweight unification bout this past weekend at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. 

In front of over 73,000 screaming fans, Saunders gave Alvarez a competitive bout before the Mexican star landed a devastating right uppercut that completely shattered the right orbital bone of his man. 

With Alvarez adding the WBO title previously held by Saunders to his WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine belts to his collection, he’s only one title away from becoming the first undisputed super middleweight champion in boxing history. In order to do so, Alvarez will be tasked with handing IBF titlist Caleb Plant the first defeat of his career, something Benavidez believes he’ll get done with relative ease. 

“I think Canelo beats him easier than he did Billy Joe Saunders,” said Benavidez during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “I think he’ll stop Caleb Plant with a body shot, I really feel like Caleb Plant doesn’t take body shots too well and Canelo throws amazing body shots.” 

At the moment, Plant is hoping that he’ll receive the opportunity to make everyone, including Benavidez, eat their words. The 28-year-old dominated his latest opponent in long-faded former champion, Caleb Truax this past January. Following the win, Plant didn’t eschew from the possibility of facing Alvarez. Despite the belief in himself, Benavidez simply isn’t buying his chances. 

While the Mexican star may crave a showdown with Plant more than anyone else in the boxing world, the IBF belt holder is currently under the banner of Premier Boxing Champions. Alvarez, on the other hand, while a promotional free agent, has stated on numerous occasions that he would like nothing more than to continue his business relationship with promoter Eddie Hearn. Those relationship ties could lead to long, drawn-out contract negotiations. With that said, Benavidez is firmly under the belief that their showdown makes too much sense for it to not happen next. 

“I think so, I think it makes sense on both sides. Caleb Plant is what? 29 years old? He’s probably in his prime right now and he doesn’t have any bigger opportunity than that. What else does he want? Fighting Canelo is the biggest opportunity anybody ever gets. It has to be made, I’m sure it’s going to be in September.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 46: Felix Verdejo faces potential death penalty, Canelo/Saunders Preview
May 5th
EP 45: Floyd Mayweather is Fighting Youtuber Logan Paul in June
May 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Canelo Alvarez Makes Billy Joe Saunders Eat His Words, Beats Him Down Then Stops Him In The 8th
May 9th
Verdejo Ordered To Be Held Without Bail, Could Face Execution
May 3rd
Tyson Fury: "Canelo Is An Excellent Fighter But He’s Not The Animal, Beast, Killer People Make Him Out To Be"
May 5th
Jermall Charlo Wants His Shot Against Canelo Alvarez: "Make The Fight Happen Now"
May 9th
Felix Verdejo And Accomplice Officially Indicted By U.S. Department Of Justice
May 6th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY