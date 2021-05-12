David Benavidez Doesn’t Like The Chances Of Caleb Plant Against Canelo Alvarez: “I Think Canelo Beats Him Easier Than He Did Billy Joe Saunders”

By: Hans Themistode

David Benavidez wasn’t entirely surprised that Canelo Alvarez defeated Billy Joe Saunders, but nevertheless, he was still impressed. The two faced off in a super middleweight unification bout this past weekend at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

In front of over 73,000 screaming fans, Saunders gave Alvarez a competitive bout before the Mexican star landed a devastating right uppercut that completely shattered the right orbital bone of his man.

With Alvarez adding the WBO title previously held by Saunders to his WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine belts to his collection, he’s only one title away from becoming the first undisputed super middleweight champion in boxing history. In order to do so, Alvarez will be tasked with handing IBF titlist Caleb Plant the first defeat of his career, something Benavidez believes he’ll get done with relative ease.

“I think Canelo beats him easier than he did Billy Joe Saunders,” said Benavidez during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “I think he’ll stop Caleb Plant with a body shot, I really feel like Caleb Plant doesn’t take body shots too well and Canelo throws amazing body shots.”

At the moment, Plant is hoping that he’ll receive the opportunity to make everyone, including Benavidez, eat their words. The 28-year-old dominated his latest opponent in long-faded former champion, Caleb Truax this past January. Following the win, Plant didn’t eschew from the possibility of facing Alvarez. Despite the belief in himself, Benavidez simply isn’t buying his chances.

While the Mexican star may crave a showdown with Plant more than anyone else in the boxing world, the IBF belt holder is currently under the banner of Premier Boxing Champions. Alvarez, on the other hand, while a promotional free agent, has stated on numerous occasions that he would like nothing more than to continue his business relationship with promoter Eddie Hearn. Those relationship ties could lead to long, drawn-out contract negotiations. With that said, Benavidez is firmly under the belief that their showdown makes too much sense for it to not happen next.

“I think so, I think it makes sense on both sides. Caleb Plant is what? 29 years old? He’s probably in his prime right now and he doesn’t have any bigger opportunity than that. What else does he want? Fighting Canelo is the biggest opportunity anybody ever gets. It has to be made, I’m sure it’s going to be in September.”