Danny Garcia Facing Either Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr This Fall

By: Hans Themistode

When Danny Garcia matched up with Ivan Redkach this past January, it didn’t make much sense. He was fresh off a stoppage win over Adrian Granados and looked to be in line to face one of the top names in the Welterweight division.

To the surprise of no one, Garcia made it look easy against Redkach, winning virtually every round on the judges scorecards. The victory may have added Garcia’s 36th win, but many were still wondering as to why it needed to take place in the first place.

Now, it’s all making sense.

Redkach is a left handed fighter. So is unified champion Errol Spence Jr and WBA titlist Manny Pacquiao, the two names Garcia is now focused on.

“I was told either him or Manny Pacquiao,” said Garcia on the AK and Barak show. “I know I said September on [Instagram Live], but it should be in the fall. I don’t wanna say. I don’t wanna give false information, like September. But it may be in the fall. Either him or Manny Pacquiao. So, that’s what I was told.”

The golden pot at the end of a win over either man is huge for Garcia. Spence is considered the best in the Welterweight division, while Pacquiao is a living legend. Fans may have their preference as to who they want to see him jump into the ring with next, but for Garcia, you can place both names in a hat, blind fold him and tell him to choose a name at random. It wouldn’t really matter either way.

“You know, it doesn’t matter to me at this point. Both of them are champions. Spence would be better because I would win two titles. I would also become a five-time world champion. But even beating a legend in Manny Pacquiao would be … that’ll be a great thing for my legacy. So, it doesn’t matter to me at this point.”

While Garcia was walking all over Redkach in the ring on January 25th, Spence was dealing with his own fight outside of it. The Dallas native was involved in a horrific car accident. One that saw his vehicle flip over several times. He proved that he isn’t only durable in the ring but also outside of it as he walked away from the crash with just a few bruises and some brand new teeth. Garcia could have waited for the champ to recover, but with COVID-19 pressing pause on the boxing world, he’s happy he didn’t wait.

“I was supposed to fight Spence in January,” Garcia said. “Remember, January 25th I was supposed to fight him. The fight was done, and I’m glad I did fight in January. If I didn’t fight in January, I would’ve been out the ring for a long time because no one knew about COVID-19. I’m glad I pushed for a fight and I’m glad I got a fight. I would’ve been out the ring for a long time.”

“I just feel like everything happens for a reason,” Garcia said. “You know, I got the southpaw. Now, whoever’s next, Manny or Spence, most likely, it may be looking more like Spence. But if Manny says yes, then it’s Manny.”