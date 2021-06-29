Daniel Jacobs: “We Tried To Fight Charlo In His Last Fight But To No Avail”

By: Hans Themistode

Fans were none too pleased when Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel was announced. The prevailing thought process surrounding their contest was that Charlo would simply bulldoze right over his man.

Despite those thoughts, both Charlo and Montiel actually produced a fan-pleasing fight as the two went to war for 12 rounds at the Toyota Center, in Houston Texas on June 19th. Ultimately, Charlo would go on to win via wide unanimous decision. While few are complaining about how their showdown unfolded, Daniel Jacobs, long-time rival of Charlo, revealed that he initially attempted to lock in a date with the Houstonian to settle their beef once and for all.

“What you don’t know is that we tried to fight Charlo in his last fight but to no avail,” said Jacobs during an interview with FightHype.com. “He has to do what’s best for him. No hard feelings from me, we have big plans that I can’t yet reveal but we got something cooking.”

Charlo, 31, has long wanted to get his hands on the Brooklyn, New York native. After constant back and forth trash talk for quite some time, the pair nearly came to blows several years ago. Jacobs stepped right into the face of Charlo during a heated confrontation. The two ended the night by agreeing to face each other in the ring sometime soon. That, of course, has yet to happen.

As for what Jacobs could be alluding to when he mentions “big plans,” the former middleweight titlist is rumored to be in the running for a showdown against WBO light heavyweight titlist, Joe Smith Jr.

The cancer survivor is coming off a controversial split decision win over Gabriel Rosado in November of 2020.