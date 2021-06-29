Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Daniel Jacobs: “We Tried To Fight Charlo In His Last Fight But To No Avail”

Posted on 06/29/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Fans were none too pleased when Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel was announced. The prevailing thought process surrounding their contest was that Charlo would simply bulldoze right over his man.

Despite those thoughts, both Charlo and Montiel actually produced a fan-pleasing fight as the two went to war for 12 rounds at the Toyota Center, in Houston Texas on June 19th. Ultimately, Charlo would go on to win via wide unanimous decision. While few are complaining about how their showdown unfolded, Daniel Jacobs, long-time rival of Charlo, revealed that he initially attempted to lock in a date with the Houstonian to settle their beef once and for all.

“What you don’t know is that we tried to fight Charlo in his last fight but to no avail,” said Jacobs during an interview with FightHype.com. “He has to do what’s best for him. No hard feelings from me, we have big plans that I can’t yet reveal but we got something cooking.”

Charlo, 31, has long wanted to get his hands on the Brooklyn, New York native. After constant back and forth trash talk for quite some time, the pair nearly came to blows several years ago. Jacobs stepped right into the face of Charlo during a heated confrontation. The two ended the night by agreeing to face each other in the ring sometime soon. That, of course, has yet to happen.

As for what Jacobs could be alluding to when he mentions “big plans,” the former middleweight titlist is rumored to be in the running for a showdown against WBO light heavyweight titlist, Joe Smith Jr.

The cancer survivor is coming off a controversial split decision win over Gabriel Rosado in November of 2020.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Keith Thurman Compares The Punching Power Of Danny Garcia To Manny Pacquiao: "Nobody Hit Like Danny"
June 23rd
Vasiliy Lomachenko Willing To Move Down To 130 Pounds But Only Under One Condition
June 26th
David Benavidez To Jermall Charlo: "We Both Want Canelo, Let’s Earn The Shot At Him By Fighting Each Other"
June 24th
Floyd Mayweather On The Future Of Gervonta Davis: "We Keep Everything In House, We’re Not Gonna Go Make Another Company Great, We’ve Got Plenty Of Fighters"
June 28th
T-Mobile Arena Officially Set To Host Manny Pacquiao Vs. Errol Spence Jr.
June 23rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend