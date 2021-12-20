Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Daniel Jacobs Vs. John Ryder Set For February 12th Clash

Posted on 12/20/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Daniel Jacobs will look to bounce back from a subpar performance as he’s officially set to take on John Ryder.

As first reported by Sports Illustrated, both sides have agreed to a deal that will see them square off in the main event on February 12th, in London on DAZN.

Ryder, 33, will look to build upon his current two-fight win streak when he takes on Jacobs. Following his controversial unanimous decision loss to Callum Smith in November of 2019, Ryder saw his stock skyrocket. With many in boxing circles believing the rough and rugged contender did more than enough to snag the victory, Ryder has simply shrugged off the disappointing outcome to reel off two straight victories.

In September of 2021, his only appearance of the year, Ryder violently stopped journeymen Jozef Jurko in the fifth round of their showdown. Although Ryder has swapped fists with several former world champions, including Smith and former two-division titlist, Billy Joe Saunders, Jacobs figures to be quite possibly the most difficult challenge of his career.

Since watching his transient middleweight title reign come to an end at the hands of Canelo Alvarez in May of 2019, Jacobs has made a successful transition to the super middleweight division. Officially, the New York native has picked up back-to-back victories at 168 pounds. However, his most recent trip to the ring ended in controversy.

Though he was pegged as a significant favorite against fringe contender Gabriel Rosado in November of 2020, Jacobs struggled mightily throughout. Still, despite what many believed was a clear win for Rosado, Jacobs eked out a close split decision victory. Shortly after, Jacobs admitted that his contentious rivalry with Rosado clouded his better judgment in their contest, leading to his poor performance.

With Jacobs now reunited with long-time head trainer Andre Rozier, the former middleweight titlist will look to emerge as a top contender at 168 pounds with a victory over Ryder.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Kenny Porter Dives Deeper Into Shawn Porter's Loss To Terence Crawford
December 15th
Jake Paul Violently Ends Rivalry With Tyron Woodley, Stops Him In The Sixth
December 19th
Jaron Ennis Believes He's "Bigger, Faster, Stronger, Smarter" Then Errol Spence Jr.
December 14th
Boxing May Be Removed From Olympics
December 14th
Terence Crawford Makes His Case To Become IBF Mandatory To Face Errol Spence Jr.
December 12th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend