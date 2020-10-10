Daniel Jacobs: “I Have My Eyes On Jermall Charlo”

By: Hans Themistode

Daniel Jacobs, like most fighters, hates answering questions about future opponents when one is already staring him square in the face.

The Brooklyn native currently has a date with journeymen Gabe Rosado on November 27th. The two have had their differences in the past and look to put an end to their rivalry once and for all. But while the former middleweight champ has one eye Rosado, he admitted that he has another eye on someone else.

“One hundred percent,” said Jacobs when asked if he wants to fight Jermall Charlo on the Ak and Barak show. “I’m not overlooking Gabe Rosado but I have my eyes on Jermall Charlo.”

Jacobs, 33, has always wanted to put his hands on Charlo, and during a heated confrontation a few years ago between the two, he nearly did.

Just a few weeks ago, the WBC middleweight titlist pitched a near shutout against Sergiy Derevyanchenko, a man Jacobs defeated as well. For most of the former belt holder’s career, both he and Charlo shared the same division. However, he’s since moved eight pounds north to the super middleweight division. He appeared comfortable at his new weight class, dishing out the beating of a lifetime to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in late 2019.

Squeezing back down to 160 pounds is both unlikely and unnecessary for the Brooklyn native. Why should he put his body through another grueling weight cut when a deal can be worked out to placate both sides.

“From hearing things, Charlo wants to move up. I don’t see why we can’t do it at 68 or just meet in the middle. I don’t want to take him out of his circumstances where he isn’t comfortable and vice versa.”

The championship landscape at 168 pounds is one filled with big names and huge fights. But when questioned about possibly facing anyone else, Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) simply paused before cracking a huge smile.

“I want to fight Charlo. I won’t even say anybody else name.”

Whether it’s a matchup with Charlo or a current titleholder at 168 pounds, all of those possibilities will fall by the wayside should Jacobs fall short against Rosado on November 27th.

A possible future fight against Charlo is sure to get the blood of fight fans pumping, something he can’t say about his matchup with Rosado. Despite that, the Brooklyn native is asking for his fans to be patient. The big fights will come the moment he takes care of business next month.

“Let me just get this little knucklehead out of the way. I know people aren’t to hype about this one but I know it’s going to be a competitive fight.”